The Howland Public Library District is overseen by a nine-member elected board that meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The trustees, who serve five-year terms, are Jessica Conway (president), Jeffrey Yang (vice president), David Lemon, Helen Lowery, Emily Murnane, Elizabeth Murphy, Emily Pullen, Brooke Simmons and Joe Vergolina.

Here are highlights from its 2024 and January 2025 meetings.

Marcia Frahman and Vicki Blucher from the Friends of the Howland Public Library reported that the group raised $15,964 in 2023 and donated vacuums, chairs, printers, computers and food for programs and art shows. (March)

Five residents shared praise for recently departed youth librarians Stephanie Montesanto and Brian Sullivan, who both now work at the Newburgh Free Library. Kimberly Demetriou, the new head of youth services, and her staff began evaluating the collection for condition, breadth, diversity, accessibility, ease of use and necessity. (March)

The youth staff developed a guide to local resources for teens, reviewed and refreshed the board book collection, began weeding the early reader and children’s fiction sections and organized field trips to the library for kindergarten students, many of whom received their first library cards. (May)

Two inmates from the Fishkill Correctional Facility on work release were able to access the library through Beacon Prison Rides. (May)

A patron donated a $50 gift card from Mr. V’s to the Reference Department in appreciation of its assistance with an application for the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled program. (May)

Director Gillian Murphy, who was hired in 2023 and earlier spent 21 years as director of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, stated that, despite a request to stop, a resident continued to create material that appeared to be from library personnel. She said people seemed to understand that the library was not the source. (June)

Murphy reported that sewing machines, a power washer, camping tents, cornhole, Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga and lawn tools had been added to the Library of Things. (June)

The board voted to sunset its ad-hoc Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which had been formed to create an EDI statement. According to a draft, the Howland’s goals include the desire to “audit and amend existing and future board policies and communications to ensure that they are held to the highest standards of diversity, inclusion, accessibility, equity and justice.” (June)

A Rainbow Storytime with drag queen Katarina Mirage to celebrate Pride Month drew 35 children and adults. (June)

Michelle Rivas, the adult services librarian, reported that Ross Corsair, a photographer for The Current , visited the monthly Crafternoon for Adults and quipped: “This is why women live longer, because they do things like this.” She agreed that “the secret to long life can be found at the library.” (June)

Murphy noted that nearly 300 people registered for the Summer Reading Program, more than triple what was expected. For the first time, babies and toddlers could participate with their parents. (July)

The library added a geocache at N 41° 30.328 W 073° 58.244 for adventurers who use the Global Positioning System (GPS) to find hidden containers. (July)

Murphy said the draft EDI statement had been reviewed at no charge by Kawanna Bright, an assistant professor of library science at East Carolina University. She said Bright could be hired to audit the library’s programs and collections for compliance. (July)

The library added El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan to its museum pass collection. (July)

The yellow walls of the children’s library, young adult program room and a hallway were repainted light blue. Murphy said yellow can overstimulate people with sensory-processing issues. (August)

The monthly adult field trip included visits with luthier John Vergara at Lord of the Strings and collodion photographer Oren Cohen at Beacon Tintype. The library hoped to lead trips to Hudson Beacon Glass, Other Worldly Waxes, Matcha Thomas and Hakan Chocolates. (August)

The board combined its personnel and development committees and removed the Pledge of Allegiance as a requirement to start each meeting. The Policy Committee planned to review the procedures for patrons to challenge library materials, last updated in 2006. (August)

According to library policy, a child must be at least 10 years old to visit without an adult. The board discussed whether the policy should instead mirror that of the school district for walking home alone, which is the third grade. (September)

Architect Paul Mays reported that the roof was beyond repair and that an engineer needed to provide costs for extensive renovations or moving to a new location. He said adding stories was not an efficient use of space but that he could envision nooks and windows installed along one side of the building. Conway noted that at least the basement was dry. (October)

Murphy stated she had called the police in a few instances because of unruly patrons but that a mental health professional who responds with officers during the day was helpful in de-escalating situations. (November)

The board voted to increase Murphy’s salary to $94,000 annually. (November)

The board adopted a new form for individuals and groups to request space at the library for programs, subject to staff approval. (November)

A resident asked for permission to create his own display of “banned” books. Conway said the library does not allow such contributions. (December)

Murphy reported that the library had hired two clerks fluent in Spanish and two with degrees in psychology and social work. (December)

The Friends agreed to contribute $9,000 to purchase a new microfilm reader. (December)

The board approved adding limited privileges for people who don’t live, work, attend school or pay property taxes within the Beacon City School District. For instance, Newburgh residents can now receive non-resident cards to access the on-site collection or pay $25 annually to use digital resources. (December)

The board approved a change to the Patron Code of Conduct to make it clearer what behavior will not be tolerated, including “the use of foul, offensive or threatening language and gestures, lewd or indecent behavior, physical or verbal harassment, sexual misconduct, stalking, loudness, public drunkenness or drug usage, sale or exchange of alcohol or drugs, illegal gambling, loud talking and laughing, running, pushing and fighting,” along with “bringing in weapons of any kind, theft or attempted theft of library or personal property and damaging or vandalizing property.” In addition, “patrons may not interfere with the staff’s performance of duties. This includes, but is not limited to, engaging in extended conversation or behavior that engages or forces the attention of staff for an inappropriate period of time, personal comments, sexual advances or physical and/or verbal harassment.” (December)

The board approved revisions to its Vulnerable Adult Policy to make clear that those asked to leave the library because of disruptive behavior can return if accompanied by a caregiver. (December)

Murphy reported that the roof had been patched as a temporary measure against leaks and that the library was preparing to become a Passport Acceptance Facility. (January)

Conway said she had received a letter from a patron complaining about the lack of Christmas decorations. (January)

Murphy reported that a 5-year-old receiving his first library card thought he had to pay for the books and was thrilled to learn they are free. (January)

Although there had been discussion about allowing the WeePlay Project to use the empty storefront next to Beacon Reads, the library decided to keep the space available for its own use. (January)