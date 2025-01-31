Expected to take over as chair in September

The board of directors of Highlands Current Inc., the nonprofit that publishes The Highlands Current and its website, has elected Todd Haskell as co-chair. He will share duties until September with Christine Bockelmann, a Philipstown resident who became chair in late 2014 after the death of the founder, Gordon Stewart. Haskell is then expected to take over as chair.

“Taking action now so that The Current has a robust future is ever more important, and bringing Todd into this leadership role will help to ensure that,” said Bockelmann, who will remain on the board.

Until his retirement in November, Haskell was the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Hearst Magazines. Previously, he served as chief revenue officer for digital at Hearst Magazines, as well as the group vice president and head of digital sales at The New York Times. He has lived in Beacon since 2016.

“After 35 years of helping global news and lifestyle brands adapt to the digital future, I’m thrilled to be able to devote my time to supporting The Current as it charts its own path to continued success,” Haskell said in a statement. “Local news is more important than ever, and I look forward to working with Chris and Editor Chip Rowe and his team in building a sustainable framework for high-quality journalism built on a self-sustaining business model supported by devoted members and local advertisers.”

The other members of the board are Damon Banks, Gwendolyn Bounds, David Duffy, Kyle Good, Nicholas Groombridge, Robert Lanier, Mel Laytner, Joseph Plummer, Frances Reilly and Jia Jia Ye.