Guardian Revival, a Beacon-based nonprofit that benefits veterans and first responders, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that it has named Aaron Leonard as chief executive officer, succeeding Alex Othmer.

Othmer, who co-founded Guardian Revival, will become president of its board.

Leonard, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with 27 years in the military, has served since 2021 as executive director of Guardian Revival’s Another Summit program, which organizes therapeutic outdoor activities.

He also has worked with Sierra Club Military Outdoors and founded the Outdoor Rx Coalition in New York, which works to reduce barriers for veterans to access public land.

Timothy Hynes

All veterans today work or are disabled from wars. Don’t use this for the Fjord Trail garbage. [via Facebook]

