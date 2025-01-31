Joseph Coviello, 93, of Beacon, died Jan. 22.

He was born May 7, 1931, in Newburgh, the son of Joseph and Mary Coviello. The family moved to Beacon in 1937, and Joe graduated from Beacon High School in 1949.

Joe joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served for four years before enrolling at New York University. He graduated in 1959 with a business degree and took a job at Newburgh Savings Bank, then decided to take care of his own business. On Sept. 14, 1958, he married June Heater.

Known as “Joe Cool” to his family, he was a quiet, reserved man who always held a strong presence around his loved ones. He loved fancy sports cars, boating on the Hudson and visiting the golden beaches of Florida every year.

His family said he described watching his grandchildren grow and thrive as his biggest pleasure in life. Joe could make light of any predicament with a wisecrack or a silly saying. He never made anyone feel left out. He was a caring man with a strong will, and no matter what conditions stood in his way, he did whatever he could to show up and be present in the moment, his family said.

Along with his wife of 66 years, Joe is survived by his daughter, Gina Merola; his daughter-in-law, Amy Coviello; his son-in-law, Michael Merola; his niece, Maria Coviello; and his grandchildren, Christina Merola, Emma Merola and Alexander Coviello. His son, David Coviello, died on Nov. 1, and his brother, Frank Coviello, died earlier.

Final prayers and wishes were held at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon on Jan. 30, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.