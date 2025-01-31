Fred Isler (1939-2025)

Frederick W. Isler, 85, died Jan. 29 at his home.

He was born June 29, 1939, in Yonkers, the son of Otto and Florence Isler. As a kid, Fred loved animals and trains but above all, his Catherine, who he fell in love with at age 13. He joined the Marines and eventually, Catherine stole him away.

They were married in 1961 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before her death.

Fred worked at RCA and General Electric before retiring from Metro-North. He loved to fix old radios, garden and watch the wildlife around him, even when they ate all his efforts. He loved his family more than anything, remained humble his entire life and spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren, his family said.

Fred is survived by children, Jeanne Isler Maletz (Oliver) and Fred Isler Jr.; his grandsons Freddy III, Derick, Brett and Cooper; his sisters-in-law, Alyce, Dotty and Pattie; and his brother-in-law, Tom. Along with his wife, his daughter Lori, brother Otto and brother-in-law Bill died earlier.

Fred was interred on Jan. 31 at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla. Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org) or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).

Guy Toscano (1938-2024)

Gaetano “Guy” Toscano, 86, a 25-year resident of Cold Spring, died Dec. 27 at the Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park.

He was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Catania, Sicily, the son of Alfio and Francesca (Gugliotta) Toscano.

One of seven children, Guy left home in his late teens to follow his passion for soccer and played semi-professional soccer for Genoa. After winning several major games, he was scouted for U.C. Sampdoria, but that would never come to fruition because he met his future wife, Zafiria, on a celebration cruise of the Mediterranean. She was the head hostess and translator for the captain of the Olympia out of Greece.

The couple moved to Canada, where Guy worked for the School of the Blind. They followed his uncle and aunt to Cold Spring, where he opened G.T. Panting and Decorating and settled to start a family. He was a volunteer fireman for North Highlands Fire Department, taught soccer and enjoyed hunting, masonry work, antiquing, rescuing stray dogs and cats and playing practical jokes on family members and close friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Francesca Bernhardt (Helge); his son, Alfio Toscano; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Russell Toscano; his grandchildren, Ciana and Dimitri; his nephews, Angelo Caserta and Alfio Caserta; and his nieces, Nina Anello and Franca Caserta. Along with his wife, his sister, Serafina Caserta, died earlier.

A memorial service was held Jan. 19 at the McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill.