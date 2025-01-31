Nonfiction Nature Book Club
MON 3, 6:30 P.M.
The Backyard Bird Chronicles, by Amy Tan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Lit Book Club
TUES 4, 7 P.M.
The Safekeep, by Yael Van der Wouden
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 6, 7 P.M.
Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War, by Roger Lowenstein
Lincoln Depot Museum,
10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
History Book Club
THURS 6, 7 P.M.
Debt: The First 5,000 Years, by David Graeber
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Adults)
MON 10, 3:30 P.M.
Ms. Davis: A Graphic Biography, by Sybille Titeux de la Croix
Sabrina, by Nick Drnaso
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)
TUES 11, 3:15 P.M.
Charlie Thorne and the Lost City, by Stuart Gibbs
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Early Reader Book Club (Ages 5-7)
TUES 11, 4 P.M.
Hotel Balzaar, by Kate DiCamillo
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
RSVP to [email protected].
Fantasy Book Club
TUES 11, 7 P.M.
Gods of Jade and Yellow, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Queer Book Club
TUES 11, 7 P.M.
The Broposal, by Sonora Reyes
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Fiction Book Club
TUES 18, 7 P.M.
Lolly Willowes, by Sylvia Townsend Warner
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 18, 7 P.M.
Too Like the Lightning, by Ada Palmer
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Wednesday Book Club
WED 19, 2 P.M.
The Three Mothers, by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
In Comparison Book Club
WED 19, 7 P.M.
Autobiography of Red, by Anne Carson
Grendel, by John Gardner
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 20, 3 P.M.
The Sun is Also a Star, by Nicola Yoon
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
DFPL Community Read
MON 24, 2 P.M.
James, by Percival Everett
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 24, 7 P.M.
The Sweetness of Water, by Nathan Harris
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)
TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.
Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel, by Mariah Marsden
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Grades 3-6)
TUES 25, 6:30 P.M.
Stuntboy, in the Meantime, by Jason Reynolds
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Mystery Book Club
TUES 25, 7 P.M.
The Day of the Owl, by Leonardo Sciascia
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Mystery Book Club
WED 26, 7 P.M.
Scorched Grace, by Margot Douaihy
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 27, 7:15 P.M.
The Safekeep, by Yael Van der Wouden
Location TBD
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
