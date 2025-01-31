Nonfiction Nature Book Club

MON 3, 6:30 P.M.

The Backyard Bird Chronicles, by Amy Tan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Lit Book Club

TUES 4, 7 P.M.

The Safekeep, by Yael Van der Wouden

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 6, 7 P.M.

Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War, by Roger Lowenstein

Lincoln Depot Museum,

10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

History Book Club

THURS 6, 7 P.M.

Debt: The First 5,000 Years, by David Graeber

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Adults)

MON 10, 3:30 P.M.

Ms. Davis: A Graphic Biography, by Sybille Titeux de la Croix

Sabrina, by Nick Drnaso

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)

TUES 11, 3:15 P.M.

Charlie Thorne and the Lost City, by Stuart Gibbs

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Early Reader Book Club (Ages 5-7)

TUES 11, 4 P.M.

Hotel Balzaar, by Kate DiCamillo

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

RSVP to [email protected].

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 11, 7 P.M.

Gods of Jade and Yellow, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Queer Book Club

TUES 11, 7 P.M.

The Broposal, by Sonora Reyes

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Fiction Book Club

TUES 18, 7 P.M.

Lolly Willowes, by Sylvia Townsend Warner

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 18, 7 P.M.

Too Like the Lightning, by Ada Palmer

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Wednesday Book Club

WED 19, 2 P.M.

The Three Mothers, by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

In Comparison Book Club

WED 19, 7 P.M.

Autobiography of Red, by Anne Carson

Grendel, by John Gardner

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 20, 3 P.M.

The Sun is Also a Star, by Nicola Yoon

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

DFPL Community Read

MON 24, 2 P.M.

James, by Percival Everett

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 24, 7 P.M.

The Sweetness of Water, by Nathan Harris

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)

TUES 25, 3:15 P.M.

Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel, by Mariah Marsden

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Grades 3-6)

TUES 25, 6:30 P.M.

Stuntboy, in the Meantime, by Jason Reynolds

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Mystery Book Club

TUES 25, 7 P.M.

The Day of the Owl, by Leonardo Sciascia

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Mystery Book Club

WED 26, 7 P.M.

Scorched Grace, by Margot Douaihy

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 27, 7:15 P.M.

The Safekeep, by Yael Van der Wouden

Location TBD

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.