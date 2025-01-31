Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Art Sale and Open House
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. 59 Chestnut St.
dub.sh/key-castle-2025
Paintings by Bill Papaleo, a Key to the Castle art workshop facilitator, will be on view and for sale. Snow date: SUN 2.
SAT 1
Hudson Valley Wingfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
famousfoodevents.ticketleap.com
The 18th annual festival will include food trucks, restaurants and caterers bringing their best wings. There will also be live music, entertainment and games. Cost: $39 ($75 for 3:30 p.m. entry)
THURS 6
Affordability Town Hall
7 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/AD95VirtualTownHall2025
Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will host a discussion about the rising cost of living. Register online.
SAT 8
Lunar New Year Celebration
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave.
dub.sh/beacon-lunar-2025
The cultural organization Asian Enough will host a Chinese Lion Dance and other activities. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $10 ($5 children)
SUN 9
Lantern Making
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. | beaconspring.org
Beacon Spring will provide materials to make lanterns for the Celebration of Light parade scheduled for Feb. 22.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 1
Take Your Child to the Library Day
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
A storytime with craft will be held at 11 a.m., followed at 2 p.m. by a bookmaking workshop.
TUES 4
Battle of the Books
COLD SPRING
2:30 & 3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 9 to 12 are invited to learn more about the library’s team at the earlier session and students in grades 5 to 8 in the later session. Registration required.
FRI 7
Origami Arts
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and higher can make heart cards for friends and family.
VISUAL ART
SAT 1
Figure Draw-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org/figure-draw-a-thon
Drop in or stay all day at this fundraiser. Bring supplies. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $80 ($50 ages 18-25)
SAT 1
Black and White
COLD SPRING
3 – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The group show will showcase work by 15 artists using monochromatic colors. Through Feb. 23.
SAT 8
Greg Slick | Amy Cheng, Erik Schoonebeek & Zac Skinner
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Slick’s paintings in Depth Perception bring together prehistoric forms in contemporary art. The group show, Home Is Where the Heart Is, showcases three artists’ perspectives on the concept. Through March 9.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
BAU Open Winners
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Briana Babani, the winner of the BAU Open, will share her sculptures in Gallery 1 and the work of two other winners, Irja Bodén and Choro Leslie Meyers, will be displayed in Gallery 2. The Beacon Room will have photos by Pamela Vlahakis and Sile Marrinan. Through March 2.
SAT 8
Currents of Love
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St.
supersecretprojects.com
This group show will include work by Cappy Hotchkiss, Kaitlyn Niznikand and Jessica Bottalico. Through March 1.
SAT 8
The Evolution of Mark Making
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Kipton Hinsdale’s multimedia abstract work explores the environments in his life, including the urban streets of Brooklyn and the woods of the Hudson Valley. Through April 5.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 1
Aida
POUGHKEEPSIE
12:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
Watch the Met HD livestream of Verdi’s opera with soprano Angel Blue as the Ethiopian princess. Cost: $30 ($28 members)
SAT 1
Depot Cabaret: Ann Talman
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
For her cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, Talman will share stories and songs about her long friendship with Elizabeth Taylor. Cost: $30
SUN 2
Depot Cabaret: Lane Bradbury
GARRISON
3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In her cabaret show, Bradbury will talk about her role in the original production of Gypsy and other recollections. Cost: $30
SAT 8
Wicked
COLD SPRING
1:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the hit 2024 musical starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda). Registration required.
SAT 8
Cirque Zuma Zuma
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The African troupe performs dazzling acts with a live musical score. Cost: $27 to $54
SAT 8
John Fugelsang
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The comedian, known for his interviews on Tell Me Everything, will do stand-up. Cost: $30
SAT 8
Gabe Mollica
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
The Artichoke storytelling series will present the comedian’s show, Horse Lawyer. Cost: $25
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 1
EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
teatown.org/events/eaglefest
There will be bird shows, bird walks and opportunities to learn about eagles throughout the day. Snow date: SUN 2. Cost: $35 ($20 children, $30/$17 members)
SAT 8
From Sap to Syrup
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org/adulteducation
Learn tree-tapping techniques and how to turn sap into syrup. Ages 17 and older. Register online. Cost: $35
SAT 8
Eagle Watch
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Spotters from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will assist visitors in viewing eagles at this 10th annual event. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, free for members)
SAT 8
Maple Sugar Kick-Off Day
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Tours, which begin hourly until 3 p.m., include a short walk to Maple Lane or a mile hike to the Sugar Bush Shack. Weekends through March 9. Cost: $18 ($15 members, free for ages 4 and younger)
SAT 8
Winter Seed Sowing
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Prepare a planting container to germinate seeds from native plants.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 1
Jodi Fernandez
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Fernandez, who teaches at Peekskill High School, will read from her memoir, Elevators: A Bronx Girl’s Tale, in which she describes growing up in housing projects during the crack epidemic.
THURS 6
How to Avoid Scams & Identity Theft
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Philipstown Aging at Home and the library are hosting this program on the tricks and techniques scammers use.
FRI 7
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Read original writing of any genre for 5 minutes at this monthly literary open mic or just listen. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5 donation
SAT 8
Caroline Hagood | Lisa Marie Basile
BEACON
7 p.m. Stanza Books
508 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com
The authors will read from their new books. Hagood’s Death and Other Speculative Fictions takes place in stories as she mourns her father. Basile’s Saint Of is a poetry collection.
MUSIC
SAT 1
DizzyFish and the Uptown Horns
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Singer and guitarist Eric Herbst will celebrate his birthday at the show as the band plays the best of 1970s rock. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 2
Genticorum
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk band from Quebec performs traditional music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 7
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The local band plays originals and covers. Cost: $15 minimum purchase
SAT 8
Regimental Brass Quintet
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The quintet, part of the West Point Band, will perform.
SAT 8
Le Vent du Nord
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This band from Quebec plays francophone folk. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
CIVIC
MON 3
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 4
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 4
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 5
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 6
Assembly Office Hours
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 NY-403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Assembly Member Dana Levenberg’s team will answer questions and help constituents access resources.
THURS 6
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
