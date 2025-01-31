Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Art Sale and Open House

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. 59 Chestnut St.

dub.sh/key-castle-2025

Paintings by Bill Papaleo, a Key to the Castle art workshop facilitator, will be on view and for sale. Snow date: SUN 2.

SAT 1

Hudson Valley Wingfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 8:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

famousfoodevents.ticketleap.com

The 18th annual festival will include food trucks, restaurants and caterers bringing their best wings. There will also be live music, entertainment and games. Cost: $39 ($75 for 3:30 p.m. entry)

THURS 6

Affordability Town Hall

7 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/AD95VirtualTownHall2025

Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will host a discussion about the rising cost of living. Register online.

SAT 8

Lunar New Year Celebration

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave.

dub.sh/beacon-lunar-2025

The cultural organization Asian Enough will host a Chinese Lion Dance and other activities. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $10 ($5 children)

SUN 9

Lantern Making

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. | beaconspring.org

Beacon Spring will provide materials to make lanterns for the Celebration of Light parade scheduled for Feb. 22.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 1

Take Your Child to the Library Day

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

A storytime with craft will be held at 11 a.m., followed at 2 p.m. by a bookmaking workshop.

TUES 4

Battle of the Books

COLD SPRING

2:30 & 3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 9 to 12 are invited to learn more about the library’s team at the earlier session and students in grades 5 to 8 in the later session. Registration required.

FRI 7

Origami Arts

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and higher can make heart cards for friends and family.

VISUAL ART

SAT 1

Figure Draw-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org/figure-draw-a-thon

Drop in or stay all day at this fundraiser. Bring supplies. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $80 ($50 ages 18-25)





SAT 1

Black and White

COLD SPRING

3 – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The group show will showcase work by 15 artists using monochromatic colors. Through Feb. 23.

SAT 8

Greg Slick | Amy Cheng, Erik Schoonebeek & Zac Skinner

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Slick’s paintings in Depth Perception bring together prehistoric forms in contemporary art. The group show, Home Is Where the Heart Is, showcases three artists’ perspectives on the concept. Through March 9.



SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

BAU Open Winners

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Briana Babani, the winner of the BAU Open, will share her sculptures in Gallery 1 and the work of two other winners, Irja Bodén and Choro Leslie Meyers, will be displayed in Gallery 2. The Beacon Room will have photos by Pamela Vlahakis and Sile Marrinan. Through March 2.





SAT 8

Currents of Love

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St.

supersecretprojects.com

This group show will include work by Cappy Hotchkiss, Kaitlyn Niznikand and Jessica Bottalico. Through March 1.



SAT 8

The Evolution of Mark Making

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Kipton Hinsdale’s multimedia abstract work explores the environments in his life, including the urban streets of Brooklyn and the woods of the Hudson Valley. Through April 5.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 1

Aida

POUGHKEEPSIE

12:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

Watch the Met HD livestream of Verdi’s opera with soprano Angel Blue as the Ethiopian princess. Cost: $30 ($28 members)

SAT 1

Depot Cabaret: Ann Talman

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

For her cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, Talman will share stories and songs about her long friendship with Elizabeth Taylor. Cost: $30

SUN 2

Depot Cabaret: Lane Bradbury

GARRISON

3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In her cabaret show, Bradbury will talk about her role in the original production of Gypsy and other recollections. Cost: $30

SAT 8

Wicked

COLD SPRING

1:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the hit 2024 musical starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda). Registration required.

SAT 8

Cirque Zuma Zuma

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The African troupe performs dazzling acts with a live musical score. Cost: $27 to $54

SAT 8

John Fugelsang

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The comedian, known for his interviews on Tell Me Everything, will do stand-up. Cost: $30

SAT 8

Gabe Mollica

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

The Artichoke storytelling series will present the comedian’s show, Horse Lawyer. Cost: $25

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 1

EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

teatown.org/events/eaglefest

There will be bird shows, bird walks and opportunities to learn about eagles throughout the day. Snow date: SUN 2. Cost: $35 ($20 children, $30/$17 members)

SAT 8

From Sap to Syrup

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org/adulteducation

Learn tree-tapping techniques and how to turn sap into syrup. Ages 17 and older. Register online. Cost: $35

SAT 8

Eagle Watch

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Spotters from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will assist visitors in viewing eagles at this 10th annual event. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 5 to 18, free for members)

SAT 8

Maple Sugar Kick-Off Day

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Tours, which begin hourly until 3 p.m., include a short walk to Maple Lane or a mile hike to the Sugar Bush Shack. Weekends through March 9. Cost: $18 ($15 members, free for ages 4 and younger)

SAT 8

Winter Seed Sowing

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Prepare a planting container to germinate seeds from native plants.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 1

Jodi Fernandez

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Fernandez, who teaches at Peekskill High School, will read from her memoir, Elevators: A Bronx Girl’s Tale, in which she describes growing up in housing projects during the crack epidemic.

THURS 6

How to Avoid Scams & Identity Theft

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Philipstown Aging at Home and the library are hosting this program on the tricks and techniques scammers use.

FRI 7

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Read original writing of any genre for 5 minutes at this monthly literary open mic or just listen. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5 donation

SAT 8

Caroline Hagood | Lisa Marie Basile

BEACON

7 p.m. Stanza Books

508 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com

The authors will read from their new books. Hagood’s Death and Other Speculative Fictions takes place in stories as she mourns her father. Basile’s Saint Of is a poetry collection.

MUSIC

SAT 1

DizzyFish and the Uptown Horns

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Singer and guitarist Eric Herbst will celebrate his birthday at the show as the band plays the best of 1970s rock. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 2

Genticorum

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk band from Quebec performs traditional music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





FRI 7

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The local band plays originals and covers. Cost: $15 minimum purchase

SAT 8

Regimental Brass Quintet

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The quintet, part of the West Point Band, will perform.

SAT 8

Le Vent du Nord

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This band from Quebec plays francophone folk. Cost: $40 ($45 door)

CIVIC

MON 3

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 4

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 4

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 5

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 6

Assembly Office Hours

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 NY-403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Assembly Member Dana Levenberg’s team will answer questions and help constituents access resources.

THURS 6

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com