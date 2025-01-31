Vehicle blaze reaches Rector Street house
Beacon firefighters responded on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to a fire at 31 Rector St. that also damaged a car.
After arriving at the scene at 1:38 p.m., firefighters discovered that a vehicle fire had reached the home’s first floor, and they transmitted a second alarm that brought the Village of Fishkill and Castle Point departments. There were no injuries.
