Vehicle blaze reaches Rector Street house

Beacon firefighters responded on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to a fire at 31 Rector St. that also damaged a car.

After arriving at the scene at 1:38 p.m., firefighters discovered that a vehicle fire had reached the home’s first floor, and they transmitted a second alarm that brought the Village of Fishkill and Castle Point departments. There were no injuries.

