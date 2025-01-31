WRESTLING — Beacon hosted 15 schools for its annual tournament on Jan. 25, with Kingston taking team honors just ahead of the Bulldogs. Beacon’s Jude Betancourt was the tournament champion at 152 pounds, while Jaiere Newton (138) and Brody Timm (190) finished second. Avery Davis was third at 170 pounds and Mark Aakjar (108) and Caleb Smith (145) finished fifth.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon (11-4) traveled to league rival Fallsburg on Thursday (Jan. 30) and will play Saugerties at 6 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 2) in the Officials vs. Cancer Tournament at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie. The team visits Port Jervis on Tuesday and treks down Route 9D to Haldane for the annual Battle of the Tunnel at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 7-5 after two wins. The Bulldogs downed Newburgh, 54-46, at home on Jan. 23 behind 24 points by Reilly Landisi. She scored 20 points on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to lead the team to another home win over Tri-Valley, 48-20. The Bulldogs, who have won four in a row, travel to Cornwall today (Jan. 31), host league rival Port Jervis (8-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and travel to Pine Bush (12-0) on Wednesday. A home game scheduled for Thursday against Fallsburg (0-10) has been canceled because of a forfeit and will be recorded as a win.