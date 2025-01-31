BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils won their fifth straight with a 62-50 victory at home on Jan. 23 over Pawling. “Guys are stepping up — sophomores, juniors, seniors, it doesn’t matter,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo.

Haldane led by 10 points with just under five minutes left in the third quarter when the Tigers went on an 11-3 run. The Blue Devil lead grew to five before the fourth when Luke Bozsik caught an inbounds pass and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Pawling again cut the Haldane lead to two points with 6:53 left in the game, but the Blue Devils went on a 15-5 run behind Fallou Faye to close it out. Faye finished with 14 points and Bozsik with 20.

“Today was Fallou’s turn and Luke and Zane [Del Pozo] did so many good things, finding his teammates’ shots, and he’s attacking the rim well,” said Virgadamo.

On Jan. 25, Haldane fell to Tuckahoe, 50-31, at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Mahopac High School but returned home on Monday (Jan. 27) for a 61-48 win over Putnam Valley. The game was close during the first half; whenever Haldane pulled ahead, Putnam Valley answered with 3-pointers.

The Tigers took the lead in the third quarter but, in the fourth, Bozsik hit back-to-back threes that put Haldane up by 14 points. He finished with 19 and Del Pozo had 18. “The energy level, the speed and the execution were the complete opposite of Saturday,” said Virgadamo.

Haldane will host North Salem today (Jan. 31) at 6:45 p.m. and honor its seniors: Faye, Nate Stickle and Andalou Frezza. On Sunday at 4:15 p.m., the Blue Devils play Spackenkill in the 11th annual Officials vs. Cancer Tournament at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie. On Thursday they travel to Croton-Harmon and at 5:30 p.m. on Friday host Beacon for the annual Battle of the Tunnel.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils (3-10) lost their sixth consecutive game, falling at Putnam Valley, 38-23. They travel to North Salem today (Jan. 31) and Dobbs Ferry on Monday before hosting Keio Academy at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday while honoring the squad’s lone senior, Martha McBride. On Thursday, Haldane will host Croton-Harmon at 6:15 p.m.

WINTER TRACK — Haldane traveled to The Armory in New York City on Jan. 26 to compete in the 21-team Section I Rockland/Northern County Championship. For the girls, Clara Schmitt placed sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.92; Anna Nelson was sixth in the 55-meter dash in 8 seconds; Liv Holmbo (3-9) and Plum Severs (3-6) finished fourth and fifth in the long jump; Ashley Sousa was fourth in the 1,500 in 5:25.30; and Shayla Ochoa finished third in the long jump (14-4). The 4×200 relay team was also third in 1:56.47.

For the boys, the relay team won the 4×200 meters in 1:35; Jake Thomas was second in shotput (36-10); Milo Pearsall finished third in the long jump (19-5.5); Rhys Williams was fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.83); James Frommer was fourth in the 600 meters (1:30.77); and Owen Powers finished third in the 3,200 meters (9:58.06). The Blue Devils return to The Armory on Saturday (Feb. 1) for the Purple Champions Invitational.