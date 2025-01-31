Last week, for the first time, every newspaper in our blue boxes on Main Street in Beacon had been removed by Monday at noon, except for a few copies left in one near the dummy light.

On Monday (Jan. 27), we refilled the nearly empty rack at Foodtown in Cold Spring with 300 papers. All had disappeared by the next day.

While The Current is undoubtedly popular, this is unprecedented, especially in January. We wanted to remind anyone who has a beef with the paper that, traditionally, people write letters to the editor.

In addition, state law prohibits the removal or destruction of newspapers, even if they are free (NY Gen Bus L § 396-X-2). Our policy is one per customer.