Joey Carano of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, at home surrounded by his family. He was 76.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1948, in Peekskill to the late Salvatore and Yolanda Iaconangelo Carano.

Joey prided himself on his work. His love of landscaping and designing beautiful flower beds brought him, and many others, much joy. He retired from Amalgamated Housing Co-Op in the Bronx in February 2020.

During his rare moments of downtime, he enjoyed NASCAR, the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He was proud of his Italian heritage, sharing meals with friends and family often. He had a love of dogs, in particular, his beloved late golden retriever, Kody. He was always quick to find the humor in any situation, and those in his presence were often smiling and laughing.

Joey is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Peggy Carano, his loving daughter, Kacey Carano, and his dear brother, Rick Carano and wife Pat.

Friends may call on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).