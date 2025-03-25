Dutchess DMV adds Saturday hours

The Dutchess County DMV will open its Poughkeepsie office on Saturday (March 29) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide additional appointments for residents to update their licenses and IDs ahead of a May 7 deadline for the optional Real ID. To make a reservation, see dub.sh/dutchess-dmv.

Under a 2005 federal law passed in response to the 9/11 attacks, driver’s license and IDs can have a star added to their upper right corner to indicate the person verified their identity. As of May 7, a Real ID or passport will be required for domestic air travel or to enter secure federal buildings or military bases.

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