Jerome Michael Rubino, known as Jerry to family and friends, was born on Nov. 2, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to Gilda and Jerome Nunzio Rubino.

Jerry would often regale his children and their friends with stories from his childhood in Sunset Park. From stickball in the street and fountain sodas at the corner drug store to riding the Wonder Wheel on Coney Island, Jerry was a captivating storyteller with an indelible memory.

Jerry attended Xaverian High School in Bay Ridge where he made lifelong friends and graduated from Villanova University with academic honors and a fierce allegiance (tested every March) to the Villanova Wildcats. After traversing the Atlantic for a year with the Merchant Marine, Jerry pursued graduate study in clinical psychology at Columbia University and St. John’s University, where he earned his master’s degree.

In 1969, Jerry purchased tickets to “some music festival upstate” at the counter of an East Village clothing store and ended up at Woodstock, where he saw Carlos Santana perform and fell in love with the Hudson Valley. Jerry would later move into the Valley and worked for many years at the New York State Office of Mental Health in Peekskill as a clinical psychologist. Jerry was also instrumental in founding the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Studies program at Iona College, where he taught and mentored students until his retirement in 2019.

In 1984, Jerry met Christine Schwartz at a work luncheon. They married in 1986 at the Chapel of Our Lady in Cold Spring and returned a few years later to settle in Lake Valhalla. It is here that they raised their three children — Brian, Lily and James — and have lived for the past 35 years.

Jerry was an active member of the Cold Spring community and served for over 10 years as president of the Lake Valhalla Civic Association, participated in the development of the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Philipstown, and served on the board of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

Jerry’s kindness, generosity of spirit and genuine love of connection meant he always had time for friends and strangers alike; he could never be rushed when the company was good.

Jerry’s most cherished role was that of father and grandfather. Whether as a tee-ball coach for Philipstown Rec, or a spectator watching his children and their friends compete for Haldane High School and later, his granddaughters practice ballet, Jerry’s family brought him the greatest joy. Jerry instilled in them a love for learning, the outdoors, good music and good food.

At sunset on Saturday, March 22, 2025, after a long and heroic battle with cancer, Jerry passed on. He was surrounded and cared for by his loved ones up until his final moments and will be missed by many.

Jerry is survived by his siblings Peter and Carolyn Rubino (Richard); his loving wife Christine and their three beloved children: Brian, Lily (Robert) and James (Cara); seven wonderful nieces and nephews and his two darling granddaughters: Amaryllis and Zinnia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Putnam Highlands Audubon Society (putnamhighlandaudubon.org), Haldane Blue Devil Booster Club (dub.sh/blue-devil-booster) or Our Lady of Loretto (ladyofloretto.org).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home-Cold Spring