Poughkeepsie

Social Security Office to Remain Open

The Social Security Administration office in Poughkeepsie, which appeared on a list compiled by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for closure, has instead renewed its lease for 10 years, according to the agency.

However, the lease for the White Plains hearing office, which expires May 31, will not be renewed. The SSA closed its office in Kingston in 2023 and in Newburgh in 2024.

Leland Dudek, the acting Social Security commissioner, said Hudson Valley residents can travel to offices in Manhattan, New Haven, the Bronx or Goshen. There is also an office in Peekskill at One Park Place.

“Despite Westchester County offering alternate space to keep the office open, SSA has refused to explore that option,” said Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican whose district includes Philipstown, in a statement. “Dudek cited mold issues in the current building and claimed the closure wouldn’t affect most claimants.”

Putnam Valley

School Board Approves New Proposal

The school board voted to put a revised capital plan on the May 20 budget and trustee ballot. In January, a $14.2 million proposal was defeated by 42 votes, with 16 percent turnout.

The board was expected to cut about $1 million, although the savings will only be half that because of increased costs caused by the delay, according to Watching Putnam Valley.

After hearing feedback from residents, the district removed a fitness/dance studio, performing arts lighting and improvements to the elementary school library and middle school classrooms. The superintendent noted that, because the state is expected to cover two-thirds of the cost, Putnam Valley “has the distinction of being the only town in the region to have defeated a school bond referendum that would not have raised taxes.”

Carmel

Democrats Endorse County Candidates

The Putnam County Democratic Party has endorsed candidates to challenge two incumbents in November for their seats on the Legislature and pursue another that will be vacated.

Brett Yarris, an entrepreneur and football coach, will attempt to unseat Greg Ellner representing Carmel Hamlet and Lake Carmel; Lenny Harrington, a senior project manager and 30-year county resident, will vie for the seat held by Erin Crowley to represent the Town of Carmel and Mahopac; and Thomas Sprague, who owns Bob’s Diner in Brewster, will run for the seat representing Southeast being vacated by Paul Jonke.

The only Democrat on the nine-member Legislature is Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley.

Mahopac

Energy Company Withdraws Battery Plan

An energy company controlled by Norway withdrew its plan to build the largest battery storage facility in New York on the Putnam-Westchester line.

The Town of Carmel was informed last month that East Point Energy was dropping its plans, reported The Journal News. Its facility would have a capacity of 116 megawatts; the largest battery storage in the state holds 20 megawatts.

Opponents had raised concerns about fires that have occurred at lithium-ion facilities. In response, Carmel officials enacted a six-month moratorium, then banned battery storage where East Point wanted to build its facility. Batteries are important for solar power because they store energy for later use.

Poughkeepsie

Airbnb Hosts Charged in Deaths

Two Airbnb hosts were arraigned in Dutchess County Court on March 19 on manslaughter charges in the death of a Cape Cod woman and her daughter in a fire.

Dennis Darcy, 57, and Meredith Darcy, 55, of Hastings-on-Hudson, were charged with the deaths on Oct. 13 of Shannon Hubbard and her 1-year-old daughter. Hubbard’s husband and their 3-year-old son survived.

According to prosecutors, the rental in Salt Point did not have smoke detectors, although the listing said it did. Prosecutors say the owners also did not have a town permit for short-term rentals.