FIREFIGHTER HONORS — The Garrison Volunteer Fire Co. recently hosted its 2025 Inspection Dinner and installed new officers. In addition, Brent Grafer was named Firefighter of the Year and Donna Corsi received the Presidential Award. Shown from left are Grafer, 1st Lieutenant Pat Strang, Capt. Robbie Klipple, 2nd Assistant Chief Brian Grafer, 1st Assistant Chief Rodney Tudor and Chief Fred Reich. (Photo provided)

SECOND LIFE — David Hart of Beacon stopped by The Current offices on Monday (March 24) to claim piles of our back issues to recycle in his garden. Sorry, horticulturists — that’s all we had! (Photo by Michael Turton)

BLUE RIDGE SOUND — Martha Spencer & The Wonderland Country Band, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, performed at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on March 21. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TOP STUDENTS — The Beacon Elks recognized three Haldane Middle School students on March 12 as the Students of the Month for February. From left is Sharon Haviland of the Elks, Zephyr Wayland (Grade 6), Parker Fyfe (Grade 7), Celia Schneck (Grade 8) and Jeanine McAuley of the Elks. Students are nominated by teachers based on academic achievements, leadership, kindness, helpfulness and creating a positive atmosphere. They receive certificates and a gift card donated by Cold Spring Pizza. (Photo provided)