Suspect accused in 2022 drive-by shooting

Beacon police on Tuesday (March 25) arrested a fourth suspect in the May 2022 drive-by killing of Lionell Pittman Jr., 32, in the parking lot at the Forrestal Heights apartment complex on West Center Street.

Jarell Brown, 32, of Beacon, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy and sent to the Dutchess County jail.

Police last year separately arrested three men they say were involved in the shooting: Naije Perrette, 25, of Beacon; Khyree Pratt, 23, of Philadelphia; and Zyree Downing, 24, of Delaware. Police said they continue to investigate a motive.