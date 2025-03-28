West Point grad grew up in Orange County

An Army veteran from Orange County has declared as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House district represented by Republican Mike Lawler, which includes Philipstown. The seat will be on the ballot in 2026.

Cait Conley, 39, a 2007 West Point graduate, served 16 years in the U.S. Army, including six overseas tours. She was director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council for two years and worked at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until January. The Ossining resident also holds master’s degrees in business administration and public policy from MIT and Harvard.

Two other Democrats have declared for the race: Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator, and Jessica Reinmann, a nonprofit executive in Westchester.