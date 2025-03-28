Says corrections officers welcome to apply

Dutchess County on Monday (March 24) said it would welcome applications from corrections officers fired by New York State for going on strike.

At a news conference, County Executive Sue Serino encouraged the former state employees to apply for 14 open positions at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

In an executive order, Gov. Kathy Hochul banned state agencies from hiring any of the 2,000 officers whom the state fired when they did not return to their jobs by a March 10 deadline. State law prohibits public service employees from striking.

Hochul’s order prohibited counties and municipalities from hiring any of the fired employees for 30 days, or before April 9. The officers will need to recertify as peace officers within a year.

The strike began Feb. 17 and spread to most of the state’s 42 facilities. Officers demanded more staffing, no forced overtime and safer conditions. The action was “wildly expensive for taxpayers — approaching $100 million” and “created a very dangerous situation,” the governor said.