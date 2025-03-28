Institute sends $8 million annually to New York

Local librarians are campaigning against a March 14 executive order issued by President Donald Trump that could cripple a New York agency that distributes state funds to local libraries.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services in Washington, D.C., which has a $290 million budget, sends federal money to cultural institutions and state library associations, including $8 million annually that funds the New York Division of Library Development.

The DLD is responsible for distributing state aid to public libraries — including $70 million annually to those outside New York City — through regional organizations like the Mid-Hudson Library System, whose 66 members include the Howland in Beacon, the Butterfield in Cold Spring and the Desmond-Fish in Garrison. The DLD also oversees $45 million in state funds distributed each year for library construction projects.

The Mid-Hudson Library System, which is based in Poughkeepsie and has a $3.74 million budget, provides support services, programming grants and negotiates discounted group licenses from software, e-book and database providers.

“The absence of DLD staff to facilitate aid programs that impact us is our largest, immediate concern,” said Rebekkah Smith Aldrich, executive director of the Mid-Hudson system. “Severe delays in receiving our operating aid could deplete our reserve funds and compromise our ability to pay our bills.”

Along with shared resources, the Howland library expects to receive $8,200 in grants from MHLS in 2025; Desmond-Fish, $4,000; and Butterfield, $54,000 for an HVAC project. “We pushed to finish the project so as not to incur additional costs as we were told by contractors that prices were set to increase in April due to tariffs” implemented by Trump, said Joanna Reinhardt, the director at Butterfield. “This was prior to learning of the IMLS news; we may have held off had we known.”

There are 762 public libraries in New York.

Gillian Murphy, the director at the Howland, feels that same sense or uncertainty. “Grant money may not come through or will come late because lack of staff,” she said. “We have construction grants that we rely on and who knows what will happen to those.”

The IMLS, created by Congress in 1996, is one of seven small agencies named in Trump’s executive order, titled Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy. It directs that the agencies be “eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law.”

The acting director of IMLS, Keith Sonderling, said on March 20 that he planned to “revitalize” the agency and “restore focus on patriotism, ensuring we preserve our country’s core values, promote American exceptionalism and cultivate love of country in future generations.”

The federal money sent to states by IMLS should be funded through October, Smith Aldrich said, but 60 of the agency’s 70 employees have been placed on administrative leave, which “calls into question if this is happening. The Grants to States Program may need to be reauthorized this fall by Congress,” which is a focus of lobbying.

IMLS also distributes grants to museums. The Greater Hudson Heritage Network received $269,038 in 2024 to conserve 35 objects at 10 museums, including Maj. John Andre’s flute at Boscobel in Philipstown.