- The Village of Cold Spring plans to submit an earmark request for $4.5 million as part of the federal highway infrastructure program. At the Wednesday (March 26) meeting of the board, Trustee Laura Bozzi outlined the Cold Spring Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project which would include two phases: (1) A safety assessment of the Route 9D and Route 301 corridors and (2) sidewalk improvements, lane-striping, signage, crosswalks, pedestrian-control signals and islands, curb cuts, ramps and traffic calming measures as needed. Putnam County provided the cost estimate; the village would contribute $500,000. Given ongoing cuts in federal spending, Mayor Kathleen Foley commented: “Who knows if it’s going to work or not, but why not take a shot?”
- The sloop Clearwater has asked for an unusual number of dockings between April 28 and May 16 because its home dock in Beacon needs repairs from storm damage. The nonprofit environmental organization has asked to dock for 12 educational sails, two public sails and a private charter. Ten of the dockings would include overnight stays. The board typically waives docking fees for educational groups but requested additional information on the public sails and charter.
- The board moved forward on a request to purchase a piece of village-owned property adjacent to 41 Fair St. The buyer will pay survey and legal costs. The village has sold small pieces of land in recent years at a rate of $4 per square foot.
- The public restrooms next to the Visitor Center at the foot of upper Main Street will be open seven days a week beginning Saturday (March 29) if a cleaning service can begin on that date. Otherwise, they will open Tuesday (April 1).
- Yard waste in paper bags will be picked up April 10 and April 24. The 2025 schedule is posted at coldspringny.gov.
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Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.