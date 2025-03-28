Update (April 2): All appointments have been filled.

The Putnam County Department of Motor Vehicles office in Brewster will be open on Saturday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for residents to add Real ID to their driver’s licenses and IDs.

Licenses and IDs with Real ID (indicated by a star in the upper right corner) will be required for domestic airline travel and to enter secure federal buildings and military sites such as West Point after May 7, although a U.S. passport can be presented as well.

The office is open by appointment only and the Saturday hours are only for Real ID updates. See putnamcountyny.gov/dmv.