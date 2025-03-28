Newburgh-Beacon among 12 named in state

Federal investigators identified 68 bridges in 19 states, including the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, that may be vulnerable to collapse after ship strikes.

The National Transportation Safety Board on March 20 recommended that owners of the bridges perform assessments. It pointed to a failure by the Maryland Transportation Authority to assess the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed in March 2024 after being hit by a drifting cargo ship.

Twelve of the 68 bridges are in New York state, including Newburgh-Beacon and the Rip Van Winkle between Hudson and Catskill. The NTSB said the bridges are not in danger of collapse but that their owners should ensure they meet or exceed durability standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.