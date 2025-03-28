April book club selections

Lit Book Club

TUES 1, 7 P.M.

Neighbors and Other Stories, by Diane Oliver

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 3, 7 P.M.

Celia, A Slave, by Melton McLauren

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)

FRI 4, 3:15 P.M.

Mr. Wolf’s Class Field Trip, by Aron Nels Steinke

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Feel Good Book Club

FRI 4, 7 P.M.

Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Nonfiction Book Club

MON 7, 6:30 P.M.

The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here, by Hope Jahren

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 8, 7 P.M.

Lavinia, by Ursula K. Le Guin

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 15, 7 P.M.

Childhood’s End, by Arthur C. Clarke

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 17, 3 P.M.

The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Activist Book Club

THURS 17, 7 P.M.

Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win, by Jessica Valenti

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Page-to-Screen Book Club for Kids

FRI 18, 2 P.M.

The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

High School Book Club

MON 21, 2:30 P.M.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, by Holly Jackson

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Horror Book Club

TUES 22, 7 P.M.

The Poorly Made and Other Things, by Sam Rebelein

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Wednesday Book Club

WED 23, 2 P.M.

North Woods, by Daniel Mason

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org.

In Comparison Book Club

WED 23, 7 P.M.

The Assault, by Harry Mulisch

The Sunflower, by Simon Wiesenthal

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 24, 7:15 P.M.

By Any Other Name, by Jodi Picoult

Tradicionez, Fishkill

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 28, 7 P.M.

The Painted Veil, by W. Somerset Maugham

Poems by Langston Hughes & H.D. (Hilda Doolittle)

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)

TUES 29, 3:15 P.M.

The Inheritance Games, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club

TUES 29, 3:30 P.M.

Brooms, by Jasmine Walls

Fables, Vol. 1, by Bill Winningham

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Grades 3-6)

TUES 29, 6:30 P.M.

Chickenpox, by Remy Lai

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org.

Queer Book Club

TUES 29, 7 P.M.

Nepantla: An Anthology Dedicated to Queer Poets of Color, edited by Christopher Soto

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Mystery Book Club

WED 30, 7 P.M.

The Art Thief, by Michael Finkel

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.