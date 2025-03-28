April book club selections
Lit Book Club
TUES 1, 7 P.M.
Neighbors and Other Stories, by Diane Oliver
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 3, 7 P.M.
Celia, A Slave, by Melton McLauren
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)
FRI 4, 3:15 P.M.
Mr. Wolf’s Class Field Trip, by Aron Nels Steinke
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Feel Good Book Club
FRI 4, 7 P.M.
Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Nonfiction Book Club
MON 7, 6:30 P.M.
The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here, by Hope Jahren
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Fantasy Book Club
TUES 8, 7 P.M.
Lavinia, by Ursula K. Le Guin
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 15, 7 P.M.
Childhood’s End, by Arthur C. Clarke
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 17, 3 P.M.
The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Activist Book Club
THURS 17, 7 P.M.
Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win, by Jessica Valenti
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Page-to-Screen Book Club for Kids
FRI 18, 2 P.M.
The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
High School Book Club
MON 21, 2:30 P.M.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, by Holly Jackson
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Horror Book Club
TUES 22, 7 P.M.
The Poorly Made and Other Things, by Sam Rebelein
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Wednesday Book Club
WED 23, 2 P.M.
North Woods, by Daniel Mason
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org.
In Comparison Book Club
WED 23, 7 P.M.
The Assault, by Harry Mulisch
The Sunflower, by Simon Wiesenthal
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 24, 7:15 P.M.
By Any Other Name, by Jodi Picoult
Tradicionez, Fishkill
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 28, 7 P.M.
The Painted Veil, by W. Somerset Maugham
Poems by Langston Hughes & H.D. (Hilda Doolittle)
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Middle School Book Club (Grades 5-8)
TUES 29, 3:15 P.M.
The Inheritance Games, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Graphic Novel Book Club
TUES 29, 3:30 P.M.
Brooms, by Jasmine Walls
Fables, Vol. 1, by Bill Winningham
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Grades 3-6)
TUES 29, 6:30 P.M.
Chickenpox, by Remy Lai
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org.
Queer Book Club
TUES 29, 7 P.M.
Nepantla: An Anthology Dedicated to Queer Poets of Color, edited by Christopher Soto
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Mystery Book Club
WED 30, 7 P.M.
The Art Thief, by Michael Finkel
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
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Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.