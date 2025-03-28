Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Pancake Breakfast

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

facebook.com/dutchesscountyparks

Sample Dutchess County maple syrup and enjoy pancakes. Park naturalists will hold workshops, weather permitting. Cost: $5 (ages 6 and younger free)

SAT 29

Lantern Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon & 3 p.m. HVSF

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 30 and weekends through April 13. Register online.

FRI 4

Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 artists will show their work and ink clients. Also SAT 5, SUN 6. Cost: $26.50 ($67 for a 3-day pass)

SAT 5

Tacos & Tequila

COLD SPRING

6 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Friends of the Butterfield Library will host, with food provided by Juanita’s Kitchen. Cost: $45

SUN 6

Soup 4 Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Select soups at this fundraiser to eat on-site or take home and get a handmade pottery bowl. Cost: $8 ($10 pints, $20 quarts, $30 with bowl)

SUN 6

Lines of Demarcation

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave.

In this documentary, members of Beacon’s Black communities share memories from the 20th century. The screening is co-hosted with Beacon Climate Action Now and will be followed by a reception.

SUN 6

Evening with Friends

BEACON

5 p.m. The Roundhouse

2 E. Main St. | beafriendproject.org

This fundraiser and 10th anniversary celebration for the Be A Friend Project will include a live auction and music by the Cabo Project Band and students from East Mountain Studios. Mark Bertolini and Aidan Duver will be honored. Cost: $125 ($75 ages 14 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 29

Cardboard Explosion

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

bit.ly/PaperHeartPuppetsHCC

Brad Shur will help audience members design cardboard puppets and make them come alive. Register online. Free

SUN 30

Prom Boutique Pop-Up

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students can show their school ID and select a free prom outfit.

THURS 3

Earring Making

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make your own bling with Joan Lloyd. Registration required.

SAT 5

Car Seat Check

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands Fire Department

504 Fishkill Road

Ensure that your seat is installed and positioned correctly.

SAT 5

Family Nature Meet-Up

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

philipstowngardenclubny.com

Families with children ages 4 to 12 are invited to take a nature walk with members of the Philipstown Garden Club and explore. Registration required.

SAT 5

The Secret Garden

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

Middle-school students will perform the classic story about an orphaned girl who discovers a place to bring her new family together. Cost: $12 ($5 students)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 29

Beacon Brickmaking

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

The society’s new exhibit, “From Haverstraw to Beacon: Inside the Brickyards that Built New York City,” looks at the Hudson River institution that provided the material for urban development. Through July 19.





SAT 29

Alex Gonzalez & John Langan

BEACON

7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

The horror writers will discuss their works. In Gonzalez’s debut, rekt, a loss sends a character into the dark web. In Langan’s novel, The Fisherman, a loss sends a man into the occult to retrieve his beloved.





SUN 30

Losing the Dark

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jill Eisenstein will screen a short documentary about light pollution and its impacts on health and wildlife, followed by a discussion. Free

WED 2

Writing Your Way to Thought Leadership

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events

Michael Schein and Hady Mendez will discuss how to influence and inspire with your ideas. Free

WED 2

Fear No Pharoah

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com

Beacon resident Richard Kreitner will discuss his latest nonfiction book, about the role of American Jews in the Civil War and the fight to end slavery, with Rabbi Brent Spodek.

THURS 3

Poetry Writing

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

This Philipstown Aging at Home workshop will include prompts and exercises.

SAT 5

Chris Hayes

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The MSNBC host will discuss his book, The Siren’s Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Cost: $47 (includes book)

SAT 5

In Conversation with The Sopranos

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Comedian Joey Kola will host this discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) about their roles and the show’s impact. Cost: $71 to $159

SUN 6

The Chain That Saved the Colonies

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

For the museum’s 119th annual meeting, Doc Bayne will share the history of the chain that was stretched across the Hudson during the Revolution between Constitution Island and West Point. Also via Zoom. Registration required. Free

SUN 6

An Evening with Lee Asher

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The founder of The Asher House sanctuary in Salem, Oregon, will discuss his journey in the animal-rescue community. Cost: $44 to $59





STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 30

Women Talking

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library will screen this 2023 drama about women in an isolated religious community deciding how to react to a brutality that challenges their faith.

SUN 30

The Addams Family Musical

WEST POINT

5 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

America’s kookiest and darkest family comes to life in this musical about love, family, honesty and growing up. Cost: $39 to $89

SUN 30

John Fugelsang

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The comedian and host of Tell Me Everything stars in this solo show, which was rescheduled from February. Cost: $30

WED 2

Daniel Kelly and Ireena Gurvich

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of the library’s Creative Conversations series, Kelly will play piano while Gurvich makes art and they discuss their processes. Cost: $15 donation

FRI 4

Microplastic Madness

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The 2019 documentary shares the stories of Brooklyn students who become leaders against plastic pollution with solutions that others can implement.





FRI 4

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The 13th annual festival will include plays by Patrick Lennon, Keith Whalen, Nick DeSimone, Christopher Lukas and Anthony McKay. Also SAT 5, SUN 6. Cost: $25

FRI 4

The Happy Medium

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Kim Russo guides people on their spiritual journeys. Cost: $59 to $79

SAT 5

Martin Dockery

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Dockery, a storyteller, playwright and performer, will share a mysterious romance. Cost: $20





SUN 6

Lisa Marie Riley

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The comedian, best known as @OneFunnyLisaMarie, will share thoughts on her daily life and parenting. Cost: $40

SUN 6

Come From Away

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

This musical is about stranded airline passengers welcomed on Sept. 11, 2001, by the residents of a Newfoundland village. Cost: $39 to $89

MUSIC

SAT 29

Secret Sounds of Ponds

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Fahnestock State Park

1498 Route 301 | dub.sh/pond-sounds

David Rothenberg’s concert will include plants and creatures singing in water. Also SUN 30 and SAT 5 with Michelle Shocked. Cost: $20

SAT 29

Hubby Jenkins

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The multi-instrumentalist plays music that weaves African American history through old-time songs. He is also part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Cost: $25





SAT 29

Jamie Saft

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave. | jamiesaft.eventbrite.com

Saft, who has recorded with everyone from Iggy Pop to John Zorn, will perform from his diverse projects for the final concert in a piano series organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $25

SAT 29

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The blues-rock band will play its hits and new music. Cost: $44 to $59

SAT 29

Tatiana Eva-Marie

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The French pop artist will perform songs from her album Djangology, a tribute to Gypsy jazz and Django Reinhardt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 30

Eliza Neals

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues-rock singer will play songs from her latest release, Colorchrimes. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SUN 30

Willie Nile

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The singer-songwriter has a catalog spanning four decades, including the hit “The Innocent Ones.” Cost: $32 to $45

THURS 3

Benise

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The performance features the high-energy Spanish guitarist accompanied by musicians and dancers. Cost: $51.50 to $108

FRI 4

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The local band plays original music and covers by JJ Cale, Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt. Cost: $15 food or drink purchase

SAT 5

Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Flax (violin), Slava Tolstoy (guitar) and Noah Harrington (bass) combine songwriting, storytelling and swing with ragtime, blues and songs of the 1920s. Cost: $25

SAT 5

Kat Lee Rivers

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St.

katleerivers.com/april5tickets

The vocalist and songwriter will play music with Bob Lanzetti (guitar) and Matt Aronoff (bass) from her latest album. Cost: $25





SAT 5

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play songs from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

VISUAL ART

SAT 5

Melanie Delgado and Yoko Izu

COLD SPRING

4 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Curated by Jennie Currie, Field Trip features paintings by the two artists in their distinctive styles. Through April 27.



CIVIC

SUN 30

Ballot Proposition Q&A

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Library staff will discuss why Butterfield will ask voters for funds on the Haldane budget ballot in May.

MON 31

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 1

State of the County

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Philipstown Friendship Center

6 Butterfield Road

putnamcountyny.gov/sotc2025

Kevin Byrne, the Putnam County executive, will meet with constituents.

TUES 1

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 1

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 2

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 3

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com