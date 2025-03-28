Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Pancake Breakfast
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
facebook.com/dutchesscountyparks
Sample Dutchess County maple syrup and enjoy pancakes. Park naturalists will hold workshops, weather permitting. Cost: $5 (ages 6 and younger free)
SAT 29
Lantern Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon & 3 p.m. HVSF
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 30 and weekends through April 13. Register online.
FRI 4
Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 artists will show their work and ink clients. Also SAT 5, SUN 6. Cost: $26.50 ($67 for a 3-day pass)
SAT 5
Tacos & Tequila
COLD SPRING
6 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Friends of the Butterfield Library will host, with food provided by Juanita’s Kitchen. Cost: $45
SUN 6
Soup 4 Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Select soups at this fundraiser to eat on-site or take home and get a handmade pottery bowl. Cost: $8 ($10 pints, $20 quarts, $30 with bowl)
SUN 6
Lines of Demarcation
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave.
In this documentary, members of Beacon’s Black communities share memories from the 20th century. The screening is co-hosted with Beacon Climate Action Now and will be followed by a reception.
SUN 6
Evening with Friends
BEACON
5 p.m. The Roundhouse
2 E. Main St. | beafriendproject.org
This fundraiser and 10th anniversary celebration for the Be A Friend Project will include a live auction and music by the Cabo Project Band and students from East Mountain Studios. Mark Bertolini and Aidan Duver will be honored. Cost: $125 ($75 ages 14 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 29
Cardboard Explosion
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
bit.ly/PaperHeartPuppetsHCC
Brad Shur will help audience members design cardboard puppets and make them come alive. Register online. Free
SUN 30
Prom Boutique Pop-Up
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students can show their school ID and select a free prom outfit.
THURS 3
Earring Making
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make your own bling with Joan Lloyd. Registration required.
SAT 5
Car Seat Check
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands Fire Department
504 Fishkill Road
Ensure that your seat is installed and positioned correctly.
SAT 5
Family Nature Meet-Up
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
philipstowngardenclubny.com
Families with children ages 4 to 12 are invited to take a nature walk with members of the Philipstown Garden Club and explore. Registration required.
SAT 5
The Secret Garden
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
Middle-school students will perform the classic story about an orphaned girl who discovers a place to bring her new family together. Cost: $12 ($5 students)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 29
Beacon Brickmaking
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
The society’s new exhibit, “From Haverstraw to Beacon: Inside the Brickyards that Built New York City,” looks at the Hudson River institution that provided the material for urban development. Through July 19.
SAT 29
Alex Gonzalez & John Langan
BEACON
7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
The horror writers will discuss their works. In Gonzalez’s debut, rekt, a loss sends a character into the dark web. In Langan’s novel, The Fisherman, a loss sends a man into the occult to retrieve his beloved.
SUN 30
Losing the Dark
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jill Eisenstein will screen a short documentary about light pollution and its impacts on health and wildlife, followed by a discussion. Free
WED 2
Writing Your Way to Thought Leadership
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events
Michael Schein and Hady Mendez will discuss how to influence and inspire with your ideas. Free
WED 2
Fear No Pharoah
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com
Beacon resident Richard Kreitner will discuss his latest nonfiction book, about the role of American Jews in the Civil War and the fight to end slavery, with Rabbi Brent Spodek.
THURS 3
Poetry Writing
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
This Philipstown Aging at Home workshop will include prompts and exercises.
SAT 5
Chris Hayes
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The MSNBC host will discuss his book, The Siren’s Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Cost: $47 (includes book)
SAT 5
In Conversation with The Sopranos
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Comedian Joey Kola will host this discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) about their roles and the show’s impact. Cost: $71 to $159
SUN 6
The Chain That Saved the Colonies
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
For the museum’s 119th annual meeting, Doc Bayne will share the history of the chain that was stretched across the Hudson during the Revolution between Constitution Island and West Point. Also via Zoom. Registration required. Free
SUN 6
An Evening with Lee Asher
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The founder of The Asher House sanctuary in Salem, Oregon, will discuss his journey in the animal-rescue community. Cost: $44 to $59
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 30
Women Talking
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library will screen this 2023 drama about women in an isolated religious community deciding how to react to a brutality that challenges their faith.
SUN 30
The Addams Family Musical
WEST POINT
5 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
America’s kookiest and darkest family comes to life in this musical about love, family, honesty and growing up. Cost: $39 to $89
SUN 30
John Fugelsang
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The comedian and host of Tell Me Everything stars in this solo show, which was rescheduled from February. Cost: $30
WED 2
Daniel Kelly and Ireena Gurvich
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of the library’s Creative Conversations series, Kelly will play piano while Gurvich makes art and they discuss their processes. Cost: $15 donation
FRI 4
Microplastic Madness
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The 2019 documentary shares the stories of Brooklyn students who become leaders against plastic pollution with solutions that others can implement.
FRI 4
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The 13th annual festival will include plays by Patrick Lennon, Keith Whalen, Nick DeSimone, Christopher Lukas and Anthony McKay. Also SAT 5, SUN 6. Cost: $25
FRI 4
The Happy Medium
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Kim Russo guides people on their spiritual journeys. Cost: $59 to $79
SAT 5
Martin Dockery
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Dockery, a storyteller, playwright and performer, will share a mysterious romance. Cost: $20
SUN 6
Lisa Marie Riley
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The comedian, best known as @OneFunnyLisaMarie, will share thoughts on her daily life and parenting. Cost: $40
SUN 6
Come From Away
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
This musical is about stranded airline passengers welcomed on Sept. 11, 2001, by the residents of a Newfoundland village. Cost: $39 to $89
MUSIC
SAT 29
Secret Sounds of Ponds
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Fahnestock State Park
1498 Route 301 | dub.sh/pond-sounds
David Rothenberg’s concert will include plants and creatures singing in water. Also SUN 30 and SAT 5 with Michelle Shocked. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Hubby Jenkins
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The multi-instrumentalist plays music that weaves African American history through old-time songs. He is also part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Cost: $25
SAT 29
Jamie Saft
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave. | jamiesaft.eventbrite.com
Saft, who has recorded with everyone from Iggy Pop to John Zorn, will perform from his diverse projects for the final concert in a piano series organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $25
SAT 29
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The blues-rock band will play its hits and new music. Cost: $44 to $59
SAT 29
Tatiana Eva-Marie
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The French pop artist will perform songs from her album Djangology, a tribute to Gypsy jazz and Django Reinhardt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 30
Eliza Neals
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues-rock singer will play songs from her latest release, Colorchrimes. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 30
Willie Nile
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The singer-songwriter has a catalog spanning four decades, including the hit “The Innocent Ones.” Cost: $32 to $45
THURS 3
Benise
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The performance features the high-energy Spanish guitarist accompanied by musicians and dancers. Cost: $51.50 to $108
FRI 4
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The local band plays original music and covers by JJ Cale, Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt. Cost: $15 food or drink purchase
SAT 5
Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Flax (violin), Slava Tolstoy (guitar) and Noah Harrington (bass) combine songwriting, storytelling and swing with ragtime, blues and songs of the 1920s. Cost: $25
SAT 5
Kat Lee Rivers
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St.
katleerivers.com/april5tickets
The vocalist and songwriter will play music with Bob Lanzetti (guitar) and Matt Aronoff (bass) from her latest album. Cost: $25
SAT 5
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play songs from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
Melanie Delgado and Yoko Izu
COLD SPRING
4 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Curated by Jennie Currie, Field Trip features paintings by the two artists in their distinctive styles. Through April 27.
CIVIC
SUN 30
Ballot Proposition Q&A
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Library staff will discuss why Butterfield will ask voters for funds on the Haldane budget ballot in May.
MON 31
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 1
State of the County
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Philipstown Friendship Center
6 Butterfield Road
putnamcountyny.gov/sotc2025
Kevin Byrne, the Putnam County executive, will meet with constituents.
TUES 1
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 1
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 2
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 3
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.