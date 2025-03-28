Reversed if appointment made by April 21

About 500 Beacon water customers who have not scheduled the free replacement of a radio transmitter on their meters will be assessed a $250 fine on their April 1 bills, the city said.

The fine will be reversed for residents who make an appointment for the switch before April 21. Once upgraded, the meters will use a cloud-based connection to provide real-time usage readings. See dub.sh/beacon-meters or call 877-860-8376.

Have you seen these stories?

Travel Trends

Priceline: Beacon Among Top Searches

mobile groceries

Program Launches Mobile Grocery

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.