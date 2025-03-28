Reversed if appointment made by April 21

About 500 Beacon water customers who have not scheduled the free replacement of a radio transmitter on their meters will be assessed a $250 fine on their April 1 bills, the city said.

The fine will be reversed for residents who make an appointment for the switch before April 21. Once upgraded, the meters will use a cloud-based connection to provide real-time usage readings. See dub.sh/beacon-meters or call 877-860-8376.