Gayle L. Needelman, aged 69, of Cold Spring, New York, died on March 28, 2025, at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer.

Raised in Yonkers, New York, Gayle graduated from Yonkers Public Schools and the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. After many years working in skilled nursing facilities, she retired and most recently did private care for the elderly. She was always taking care of somebody.

Gayle is survived by her sister Mindy Jesek (John); her daughter, Lauren Lulgjuraj (Johnny); her grandchildren, AJ and Serena; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements are private and being arranged by Clinton Funeral Home. Donations in Gayle’s memory to the Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps (philipstownvac.com) or the Philipstown Food Pantry (dub.sh/PH-food-pantry) are appreciated.