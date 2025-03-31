Update: Rosella has been adopted!

Every so often, we visit the Animal Rescue Foundation shelter in Beacon to meet a dog or cat available for adoption. This week we met Rosella, a 6-month-old puppy that ARF says is sweet and playful but requires an adult family to train her. She loves other dogs, people, hiking, going on long walks and spending time running in the yard.

Rosella

For more information, visit arfbeacon.org/adopt.

Have you seen these stories?

Ortega

Around Town (Photos)

Real Estate Market Report

Real Estate Market Report (September)

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.