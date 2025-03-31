Update: Rosella has been adopted!

Every so often, we visit the Animal Rescue Foundation shelter in Beacon to meet a dog or cat available for adoption. This week we met Rosella, a 6-month-old puppy that ARF says is sweet and playful but requires an adult family to train her. She loves other dogs, people, hiking, going on long walks and spending time running in the yard.

For more information, visit arfbeacon.org/adopt.

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