Venuri Atulugama, who grew up in Dutchess County, is a junior at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. On Sunday (April 6), she will receive the Next Generation Environmental Leader Award at the annual gala of the Beacon-based Hudson River Sloop Clearwater.

How did you get into ecology?

Through both the TIDES program [The Institute Discovering Environmental Scientists] at the Norrie Point Environmental Science Center [in Staatsburg] and the Mid-Hudson Young Environmental Scientists Programs at the Cary Institute [in Millbrook]. Both are great programs for high school students. A bunch of my teachers recommended them, and because I didn’t know what I wanted my career to be, I figured I’d try it. They let their interns conduct scientific research on the Hudson River watershed. I focused on how invasive species like Japanese knotweed affect water quality in the Fall Kill and Wappingers creeks.

Your research on the effects of manmade barriers on creeks and eels is about to be published. What did you learn?

We were testing to see if eel ladders, which are a trap-and-pass device [tubes downstream of a dam deposit migrating eels into buckets so they can be released upstream], are effective. American eels migrate from the Sargasso Sea near Bermuda to the Hudson River. As they’re migrating, they come across barriers like dams. Most of these dams are historic, so it’s difficult for them to be torn down. The state Department of Environmental Conservation implemented these trap-and-pass devices more than a decade ago. My research asked: Has there been an increase in eels and their size distribution since the implementation of these methods?

In June at the Saw Kill, near Bard College, we found that as we went further upstream, there was an increase in eels, which is great because it shows the trap-and-pass device is working. In July, we went to our sampling site at the Crum Elbow Creek, in the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site [in Hyde Park]. For that one, we didn’t find the same results. We believe it’s because as eels migrate upstream at Crum Elbow Creek they have to overcome three dams, while at Saw Kill, there’s only one.

Are you encouraged by the push to take down inactive dams?

Yeah, especially after conducting my research. I’ve been working with eels since 2021 and even I didn’t realize the harm that dams have on our ecosystem and migratory patterns. It opened my eyes to how important dam removals are and the importance of restoration.

What do you want to do after you graduate?

I plan on working at Norrie Point and then getting a master’s degree.

Are you worried about entering the field while so many federal positions are being cut?

It’s disheartening. As a young scientist, you want to be as optimistic as you can. But with these federal policies and executive orders, it’s becoming more difficult. A lot of my peers and I are worried about our future, especially because many of us are graduating next year, and will we have jobs? Will there even be an Environmental Protection Agency or these important, federally funded programs for environmental science and protection? A lot of policymakers have lost sight of the meaning of their jobs because they’re causing more harm than good.