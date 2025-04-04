MARSH MOMENTS — Lexi Klahn, the program manager for the Constitution Marsh Audubon Society in Philipstown, and Pranjul Tyagi, an intern, led two hikes for about a dozen people on March 29. Klahn explained the formation and history of the marsh and pointed out wildlife, skunk cabbage and greenbrier and oak, hickory and pitch pine trees.

BOX TALES — For his show Cardboard Explosion! at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on March 29, Brad Shur of Paperheart Puppets told three stories, inviting audience members to vote on their twists and turns. When a child said a story needed a snake, Shur created one on the spot.