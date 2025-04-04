2 percent will also apply to short-term rentals

A 2 percent tax on hotel stays and short-term rentals in Beacon that was expected to go into effect on April 1 has been delayed until July.

The city could have imposed a tax of up to 5 percent under a 2023 state law introduced by Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson and state Sen. Rob Rolison, whose districts include Beacon. The charge will be in addition to a hotel tax collected by Dutchess County that increased in November from 4 to 5 percent.

City Administrator Chris White said an online platform for Beacon businesses to administer the tax, which can be passed on to customers, was not ready for the April launch and some local hotels already have bookings for the first and second quarters.