Drivers to use detour while manholes are reconstructed

The intersection of Fishkill/Teller Avenue and Main Street in Beacon will be partially closed from Sunday night (April 6) to Wednesday, as the city performs around-the-clock manhole excavation and reconstruction.

Teller and Fishkill near the intersection will be fully closed; Main Street will be limited to one lane of travel regulated by temporary traffic lights. Signs will direct drivers to a detour route along Henry and North Chestnut streets and Verplanck Avenue.

Related stories:

Firehouse Under Contract

Rep. Ryan Launches Reading Challenge

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.