Drivers to use detour while manholes are reconstructed
The intersection of Fishkill/Teller Avenue and Main Street in Beacon will be partially closed from Sunday night (April 6) to Wednesday, as the city performs around-the-clock manhole excavation and reconstruction.
Teller and Fishkill near the intersection will be fully closed; Main Street will be limited to one lane of travel regulated by temporary traffic lights. Signs will direct drivers to a detour route along Henry and North Chestnut streets and Verplanck Avenue.
