Beacon Police Chief Tom Figlia presented the department’s 2024 annual report to the City Council during its Monday (March 31) workshop. Figlia reviewed some of the higher-profile incidents that police responded to last year, including the arrest of multiple suspects in a 2022 shooting death at Forrestal Heights.

Figlia noted that traffic stops by his officers dropped in 2024, “frankly, to a number that I don’t really like.” However, stops in 2025 are up 41 percent from a year ago. “Anybody who’s been to a Traffic Safety Committee meeting knows that one thing everybody wants is more traffic enforcement,” he said.

Here are other notable statistics from 2024. Figlia pointed out some caveats, such as that arrests can be made in a different year than the charging incident or that multiple individuals may be arrested for involvement in the same crime.