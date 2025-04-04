Philipstown, Beacon residents join nonprofit news organization

Highlands Current Inc., the nonprofit corporation which publishes The Highlands Current, has named three members to its board of directors.

Yaslyn Daniels, of Cold Spring, is a digital marketing executive and former resident of Garrison and Beacon. She served on the Cold Spring Planning Board from 2021 to 2023 and for five years on the board of the nonprofit Art in General. Daniels holds a degree in journalism and new media from New York University and an MBA from Howard University.

Will Felder, of Garrison, originates and structures corporate debt financings. A West Point graduate, he has an MBA and a law degree from Emory University and founded and directs Tarjoman Relief, a nonprofit focused on the evacuation and legal immigration to the U.S. of Afghan interpreters.

Scott Tillitt moved to Beacon from Brooklyn in 2006 and in 2009 founded Beahive, a network of local work clubs. He was also a co-founder of Re>Think Local and has served on the board of BeaconArts.

The other Current board members are Damon Banks, Christine Bockelmann, David Duffy, Kyle Good, Nick Groombridge, Todd Haskell, Robert Lanier, Mel Laytner, Joe Plummer, Fran Reilly and Jia Jia Ye.

