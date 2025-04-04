Federal cuts affect other hunger programs

A need to accommodate the tractor-trailers delivering food bought through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program is partly why the Regional Food Bank last year built a 50,000-square-foot distribution hub in Montgomery.

Now, five months after the administration of then-President Joe Biden announced $500 million in funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, the administration of President Donald Trump has canceled shipments destined for pantries in Beacon, Philipstown and other parts of the Hudson Valley.

Created in 1981 to help farmers with excess crops feed people with a shortage of food, TEFAP is one of several anti-hunger initiatives facing federal cuts.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 3), the USDA said it terminated the “Biden-era TEFAP slush fund,” which “inflated” programs “without any plans for long-term solutions.”

Tom Nardacci, the CEO of the Regional Food Bank, said his agency expects to lose 200 tractor-trailers delivering an estimated 8 million pounds of produce, dairy products and other food. Calling the loss “disheartening,” Nardacci said the food bank faces a gap it hopes to partly close by expanding a partnership with Hannaford, ShopRite, Walmart and other grocery chains that yields 12 million pounds of surplus food annually.

However, that expansion will be costly and resource-intensive, “requiring more staff, vehicles and volunteers,” he said. “We are asking community partners, businesses and donors to support our critical mission in any way they can.”



That mission is more urgent because hunger has been increasing due to inflation and other factors, food providers say. A USDA report released in September found that 18 million households struggled in 2023 to feed themselves at some point during the year, up from 17 million a year earlier and 13.8 million in 2020.

The Regional Food Bank, which serves 23 counties, supplied 54 million pounds of food last year from its facilities, which include another distribution center in Latham, near Albany. Providers in Dutchess County received 5.4 million pounds and those in Putnam, 1.2 million.

“We have seen this increased need with inflation and other economic instability,” said Felicia Kalan, the Regional Food Bank’s executive vice president for the Hudson Valley. “This isn’t a time to make those cuts because the need is there and it’s growing.”

Along with the Philipstown Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Cold Spring, the agency delivers to three pantries in Beacon — the Community Action Partnership, Salvation Army and St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church. In addition, its partners include Fareground in Fishkill and Second Chance Foods in Brewster.

Seventy percent of the food the Regional Food Bank receives is not from grocery stores but vegetables, fruits and other products purchased from farms, said Kalan. Although the extent of federal cuts remains uncertain, she fears the regional bank could lose 12 percent of the food it receives.

“Food banks are incredibly resilient,” she said. “We have a strong network and we’re going to do everything we can to continue the work that we have across the board.”

Local Food Providers Philipstown Food Pantry

presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry

10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church

beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508 Mutual Aid Beacon

beaconmutualaid.com

P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508 Beacon’s Backyard Kitchen

instagram.com/beaconsbackyard Fareground

fareground.org

P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508 Regional Food Bank

regionalfoodbank.net

580 Route 416, Montgomery, NY 12549

Elected officials, providers and advocates are also protesting cuts to two programs — Local Foods for Schools (LFS) and Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) — that allow food banks, schools and childcare programs to buy food from farmers.

Using LFPA funding, the state’s Food for New York Families program awarded $2 million in 2023 to the Regional Food Bank and $2 million to Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County, which has bought and distributed 290,000 pounds of farm products via pantries and a truck whose stops include the county senior center and Chestnut Ridge in Cold Spring and the Brookside mobile home park in Philipstown.

The Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming in Philipstown received $811,460 in LFPA funds in 2024 to expand its Food Sovereignty Fund by contracting with 35 farms to distribute $600,000 worth of food to 23 communities. Megan Larmer, Glynwood’s senior director of programs, said it has been assured the funding is safe but that money for an additional round of LFPA grants in 2025 is gone.

“We are moving forward with the expectation that the [2024] funds will reach us, but out of an abundance of caution are holding off on incurring additional expenses until our first reimbursement request of approximately $200,000 is fulfilled,” she said.

There is concern that the White House and Congress also will cut funding for the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), aka food stamps. Two-thirds of the program’s 40 million recipients are seniors, children and people with disabilities, according to Feeding America, a network of food banks, pantries and meal programs.

A list of potential cuts issued by the House Ways and Means Committee outlines several strategies for paring $300 billion from SNAP spending over 10 years. They include eliminating $274 billion in expanded benefits approved by the Biden administration.

