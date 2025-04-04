Comptroller issues final pandemic funds report

The Dutchess Comptroller’s Office on March 24 released the last of 12 reports on how the county spent $57 million provided by the federal government in response to the pandemic.

The county was required to spend its American Rescue Plan funds, which it received in 2021 and 2022, by Dec. 31. The last $378,772 was allocated to education, said Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair.

In the report, Aymar-Blair said that the county “accomplished a lot of good with the funds” but noted that nearly half the money was reallocated from the original plan. For instance, $9.3 million earmarked for a Housing Trust Fund was reallocated to Dutchess Community College and preschool special education because it was unlikely to be spent by the deadline, and $11.6 million for Dutchess Stadium improvements was reduced to $1.4 million. The report is online at dub.sh/dutchess-invests.