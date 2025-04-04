Comptroller issues final pandemic funds report
The Dutchess Comptroller’s Office on March 24 released the last of 12 reports on how the county spent $57 million provided by the federal government in response to the pandemic.
The county was required to spend its American Rescue Plan funds, which it received in 2021 and 2022, by Dec. 31. The last $378,772 was allocated to education, said Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair.
In the report, Aymar-Blair said that the county “accomplished a lot of good with the funds” but noted that nearly half the money was reallocated from the original plan. For instance, $9.3 million earmarked for a Housing Trust Fund was reallocated to Dutchess Community College and preschool special education because it was unlikely to be spent by the deadline, and $11.6 million for Dutchess Stadium improvements was reduced to $1.4 million. The report is online at dub.sh/dutchess-invests.
Dan sets a high bar for public service. His professionalism, transparency, and commitment to truth are exactly what our community needs. He shares data openly, communicates clearly, and puts citizens first—even when it’s not the easiest path. It’s inspiring, and I hope more leaders take note.
I disagree that Aymar-Blair is “committed to the truth.” During his campaign for Dutchess comptroller last year, Aymar-Blair described county government as being mismanaged by Republicans in both the executive and legislative branches.
Last month, Standard & Poor’s again confirmed Dutchess County’s solid AA+ bond rating, which is the highest S&P rating among county governments in New York state. S&P noted Dutchess County’s multiple strengths: a strong track record of sound fiscal man-agement, conservative budgeting practices and robust reserve levels, among other attributes. S&P is a private, objective financial rating organization, with no political ax to grind.
Aymar-Blair has not been honest when he mischaracterizes how Republicans in Dutchess government are safeguarding our revenues. They are doing a terrific job. That is why I am supporting Will Truitt, the chair of the county Legislature, for comptroller in the November election.
