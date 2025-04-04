Seven of 58 bills passed by Congress

Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district includes Philipstown, was one of the 10 most effective Republican members of Congress during the 2023-24 term, according to an analysis released March 25.

The ratings were calculated by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, an institute run by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. It considered 15 metrics based on the bills each member sponsored, how far they moved through the process and how substantial their policy proposals were.

Among the 228 Republican members of Congress, Lawler ranked No. 6. The House passed seven of his 58 bills, and two were enacted into law. Marc Molinaro, the former Dutchess County executive, was No. 7.

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose district includes Beacon, was ranked 168th of 220 Democratic members. The only New Yorker in the Top 10 was Gregory Meeks, who represents Queens. The report is at thelawmakers.org.