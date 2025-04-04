Seven of 58 bills passed by Congress
Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district includes Philipstown, was one of the 10 most effective Republican members of Congress during the 2023-24 term, according to an analysis released March 25.
The ratings were calculated by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, an institute run by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. It considered 15 metrics based on the bills each member sponsored, how far they moved through the process and how substantial their policy proposals were.
Among the 228 Republican members of Congress, Lawler ranked No. 6. The House passed seven of his 58 bills, and two were enacted into law. Marc Molinaro, the former Dutchess County executive, was No. 7.
Rep. Pat Ryan, whose district includes Beacon, was ranked 168th of 220 Democratic members. The only New Yorker in the Top 10 was Gregory Meeks, who represents Queens. The report is at thelawmakers.org.
It’s exciting to see that Rep. Lawler is one of the most effective members of Congress in passing bills into law. As Congress negotiates the new tax code, I urge him to be just as effective in ensuring the clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act are protected.
These credits help individuals in the Hudson Valley save money through adding solar in their house, getting off expensive fuel oil to heat pumps, or switching to driving electric and saving on the high price of gasoline. They also allow our schools and houses of worship to take advantage of these rebates, even if they don’t pay taxes, through its innovative direct-pay provision.
At a time when energy affordability is paramount, I hope Rep. Lawler will keep using his effectiveness in Congress to protect these programs for his constituents in the Hudson Valley.
Publishing press releases from elected officials is poor journalism and runs afoul of your stated journalistic standards. [via Facebook]
We don’t publish press releases, although it is not surprising that Lawler issued one.
I cannot conceive of representation less effective than that of a legislator who sits idly by while the administration he unreservedly supports undermines our democracy, seeks unchecked, extortionate power, lays waste to the rule of law and our standing in the world, eliminates government commitments and entitlements needed by his constituents and plunges the economy and his constituents’ life savings into ruin. [via Facebook]
