$3 million sent to Philipstown

New York State announced on Monday (March 31) that it had completed distributing its latest round of capital grants through Empire State Development.

Its recent awards included $2.5 million to the Village of Cold Spring toward the cost of raising the upper reservoir dam by 2 feet, installing a waterproof membrane on its face and improving the outlet and abutments; $75,000 to Philipstown to complete the mapping of its stormwater infrastructure; and $500,000 to Hudson Valley Shakespeare in Philipstown to create a national marketing campaign focused on “destination tourism.”