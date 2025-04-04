■ The Cold Spring Village Board has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday (April 9) on its proposed 2025-26 budget, which includes about $2 million raised through taxes. Mayor Kathleen Foley said the village will increase taxes to the maximum allowed by the state for 2025-26 under its mandated tax cap, which is 2.7 percent. Foley said infrastructure projects such as the Fair Street culvert upgrades and Upper Dam repairs have made budgeting challenging. She said combining user rate increases for water with a state $2.5 million grant for dam repairs enabled the village to borrow less and save on interest.

Property taxes will increase by an estimated $0.10 per $1000 of assessed property value, pending final values determined by the assessor’s office. Expenditures for the general fund, which covers the cost majority of village services, including police, garbage and recycling collection, sidewalk and road maintenance, were still being modified on Thursday (April 3).

Village water and sewer systems are funded based on usage, not through the general fund. Under the proposal, the water usage rate will increase by $0.17 per 1,0000 gallons used while the flat rate will go up $33.12 per quarter per unit. The sewer usage rate will see an increase of $0.13 per 1,000 gallons of water used. The flat rate will increase $5.30 per quarter per unit.

■ At its Wednesday (April 2) meeting, the board approved requests from Matt Jackson, the officer-in-charge of the Police Department, that will affect parking and traffic after Breakneck Ridge is closed for construction for two years beginning April 21 and drainage repairs begin on Fair Street. Parking will be suspended on Fair and traffic one-way north from Main Street to Route 9D as needed on weekends. There will also be barriers on its northern section to separate pedestrians. Parking will be banned on the north side of Northern Avenue from Fair to Route 9D at least until the drainage repairs are complete.

■ Riverkeeper and the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will conduct the 14th annual Riverkeeper Sweep at Dockside Park in Cold Spring on May 3. State Parks will assist with replanting native vegetation along the shoreline. Riverkeeper Sweep includes cleanups along the length of the Hudson River from Saratoga to Manhattan.