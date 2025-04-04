Doris Koziak (1925-2025)

Dorothy O. “Doris” Koziak, 99, of Highland Falls and a former member of the Garrison School board, died March 23 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.

She was born in Yonkers on April 24, 1925, the daughter of Daniel and Zola (Talmadge) Donnelly.

During World War II, Doris was a riveter assembling airplane wings. She was a retail accountant, a school secretary to the principal and the co-owner of Highland Needlecraft. She retired as assistant manager at the West Point bookstore.

Doris was a talented painter, sewer, knitter, quilter and Native American beader. She was a singer in a group called the Chanticleers and a member of the Thursday Night Ladies Bowling League. After she and her husband, Erwin, retired, they traveled in the U.S., Canada and Ireland. In her later years, Doris enjoyed spending time with her Friday Lunch Bunch and playing mahjong.

She is survived by her son, Jon Koziak, daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Ranieri (James), grandsons Thomas Koziak (Kristen) and Daniel Koziak (Jillian), and five great-grandchildren: Tommy, Charlotte, Everly, Jax and River.

In addition to her husband, her son Thomas Raymond, daughter Doris Ann and brother, Norman Donnelly, died earlier.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on April 17 at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St., in Highland Falls. Donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence (hospiceoforange.com) the Sacred Heart Church (sacredheart-highlandfalls.org) or the Highland Falls Library (highlandfallslibrary.org).

Rory Seeber (1950-2024)

Rory Litchfield Seeber, 74, died Nov. 15.

A writer, editor and journalist, he was raised from 1950 to 1971 with his five siblings in Garrison. When his family moved to Colorado, he remained in New York until his graduation from Hartwick College in 1972 with a degree in English. The day after graduation, he and his identical twin brother Rick embarked in their respective “beater” cars on the nearly 2,000-mile journey to Colorado.

Rory loved writing, editing, reading, sailing, traveling the world and the solitude and peacefulness of hiking and camping in nature’s bounty. He had known since grade school at the Garrison School that he wanted to be a writer and journalist and wrote and published his first one-page newspaper for his family before the age of 10.

He cared deeply for his community and with his wife, purchased, published and wrote the niche newspaper Life on Capitol Hill in Denver. Before that, he had edited for many outlets, wrote engagingly funny articles and press releases, as well as farcical musicals with Rick. His play, The Singular Dorothy Parker, ran Off-Broadway in 1985.