Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Elizabeth Mihaltse Lindy
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The artist’s paper shrouds will be on display with photographs and videos in An Offering of Gravity and Grace. Through May 4.
SAT 12
Robin Adler
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Adler’s contemporary abstract works will be on view in Breathing Room. The curated member show is Nest. Through May 4.
SAT 12
Inner Excess
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Evan Paul English curated this group show with works by Gracelee Lawrence, Kat Ryals, Sam Reeder, Colleen Rae Smiley, Jared Freschman and Emma Jackson. Through June 7.
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Lantern Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon & 3 p.m. HVS
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 6, SAT 12, SUN 13. Register online.
SAT 5
Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 artists will show their work and ink clients. Also SUN 6. Cost: $26.50
SAT 5
Tacos & Tequila
COLD SPRING
6 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Friends of the Butterfield Library will host, with food provided by Juanita’s Kitchen. Cost: $45
SUN 6
Soup 4 Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
Select soups at this fundraiser to eat on-site or take home and get a handmade pottery bowl. Cost: $8 ($10 pints, $20 quarts, $30 with bowl)
SUN 6
Evening with Friends
BEACON
5 p.m. The Roundhouse
2 E. Main St. | beafriendproject.org
This fundraiser and 10th anniversary celebration for the Be A Friend Project will include a live auction and music by the Cabo Project Band and students from East Mountain Studios. Mark Bertolini and Aidan Duver will be honored. Cost: $125 ($75 ages 14 and younger)
WED 9
Spring Ephemerals
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Take a guided tour of the spring bulb displays and the first flowers. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; members free)
SAT 12
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center
65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org
All friendly dogs are welcome to compete for prizes in 10 categories, including best ears, at this annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs.
SUN 13
Plantella
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Browse houseplants of all kinds — rare, unique and common — at this expo, along with botanical art and crafts. Cost: $12
SUN 13
Home Bakers Meetup
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 East Main St.
dub.sh/home-bakers-meetup
Create something to bring to this gathering and talk technique with bakers of all experience levels. Cost: $20
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 5
Car Seat Check
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands F.D.
504 Fishkill Road
Ensure that your seat is installed and positioned correctly.
SAT 5
Family Nature Meetup
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
philipstowngardenclubny.com
Families with children ages 4 to 12 are invited to take a nature walk with members of the Philipstown Garden Club and explore. Registration required.
SAT 5
Music & Maps
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
At this family program, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater educators and musician Linda Richards will present an interactive program about the river. Registration required. Free
SAT 5
The Secret Garden
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Middle school students will perform the classic story about an orphaned girl who discovers a place to bring her new family together. Also SUN 6. Cost: $12 ($5 students)
FRI 11
Cookie Decorating
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to get creative with icing.
SAT 12
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 19.
SUN 13
Magic in a Drop of Water
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Julie Winterbottom will read from her new children’s book about Ruth Patrick, who “taught the world about water pollution,” at this Earth Day story time.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 5
Composting 101
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Ajax Kofsky will cover the basics, including how to get started.
SAT 5
Chris Hayes
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The MSNBC host will discuss his book, The Siren’s Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Cost: $47 (includes book)
SAT 5
In Conversation with The Sopranos
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Comedian Joey Kola will host this discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) about their roles and the show’s impact. Cost: $71 to $159
SUN 6
The Chain That Saved the Colonies
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
For the museum’s 119th annual meeting, Doc Bayne will share the history of the chains stretched across the Hudson between Constitution Island and West Point during the Revolution. Also via Zoom. Registration required. Free
SUN 6
An Evening with Lee Asher
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The founder of The Asher House sanctuary in Salem, Oregon, will discuss his journey in the animal-rescue community. Cost: $44 to $59
TUES 8
A Night of Local History
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St.
highlandscurrent.org/beacon-event
Browse the society’s new exhibit on local brickyards and enjoy drinks mixed by Diane Lapis, co-author of Cocktails Across America at this event co-sponsored by The Highlands Current. Cost: $35 ($15 Current members)
THURS 10
The Great Gatsby 100th Anniversary
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The bookstore will have games and snacks related to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, which was published in 1925.
THURS 10
Grape Growing & Wine in the Hudson Valley
FORT MONTGOMERY
7 p.m. Historic Site | 690 Route 9W
dub.sh/hudson-grapes
Stephen Casscles, author of Grapes of the Hudson Valley, will discuss the period from 1840 to 1900, when the Highlands was one of the top growing and breeding areas in the U.S. and Europe. Registration required; call 845-446-2134. Cost: $5 donation
SUN 13
Highland Clearances
BEACON
2 p.m. The Factory Hotel
147 Main St. | bannermancastle.org
At this fundraiser for the Bannerman Castle Trust, Steve Blamires, a native of the Isle of Arran, will discuss five significant depopulation incidents in Scotland, with a focus on the Highland Clearances, a forced displacement of farmers. Cost: $10 donation
POETRY
FRI 11
Poets and Projects
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this event curated by Ruth Danon, the newly named Dutchess poet laureate, the Sister Arts, Eva Salzman, William Allen, Joanna Fuhrman, Nan Ring, Elaine Sexton and John Yau will read their work. Cost: $15
SUN 13
Poetry Open Mic
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Read an original or favorite poem for a maximum of five minutes, or come to listen.
SUN 13
Diana Goetsch
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet, essayist and journalist will read from her collections, including In America and Nameless Boy. An open mic follows. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
Melanie Delgado and Yoko Izu
COLD SPRING
4 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Curated by Jennie Currie, Field Trip features paintings by the two artists in their distinctive styles. Through April 27.
FRI 11
Roni Horn
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
This new exhibit complements “Post Work 3” and will include sculpture and drawings from the collection. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)
SAT 12
Amy Talluto | Heather Cox
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Talluto’s exhibit, Skeleton Key, includes paintings and Cox’s show, Roundels: Running Together, has photo portraits and photo-sculptures. Through May 4.
MUSIC
SAT 5
The Last 7 Words of Christ
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Graymoor | 40 Franciscan Way
atonementfriars.org
The Hudson Lyric Opera will perform this piece by Theodore Dubois at Our Lady of Atonement Chapel. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 5
Jennifer Justice
BEACON
2 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present this pop-up concert as Justice and Gabe Weitzman perform everything from Eastern European folk to Top 40 pop. Free
SAT 5
Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Flax (violin), Slava Tolstoy (guitar) and Noah Harrington (bass) combine songwriting, storytelling and swing with ragtime, blues and songs of the 1920s. Cost: $25
SAT 5
Kat Lee Rivers
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St.
katleerivers.com/april5tickets
The vocalist and songwriter will play from her latest album with Bob Lanzetti (guitar) and Matt Aronoff (bass). Cost: $25
SAT 5
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 6
The Polonsky Shifrin Wiley Trio
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Anna Polansky (piano), David Shifrin (clarinet) and Peter Wiley (cello) will perform. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
THURS 10
RJ Cowdery
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The folk singer, songwriter and guitarist will play original music. Stephen Clair will also perform. Cost: $15
FRI 11
Dwight Yoakam
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Backed by The Mavericks, Yoakam will play songs from his latest release, Brighter Days. Jason Scott and the High Heat open. Cost: $72+
FRI 11
Brickyard Saints
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Simon Kirke (drum, piano), Frank Carillo (guitar), Danny Miranda (bass) and Eddie Seville (guitar) will perform. Their latest EP is Cobblestone. Rescheduled from Jan. 19. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 12
The Magic of Motown
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The group that formed from the 1960s quartet Shades of Blue will perform hits by the Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and others. Cost: $35 to $85
SAT 12
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Known as the “godfather of the New Jersey sound,” the band will play classics from its more than 30 albums. Cost: $56.50 to $71.50
SAT 12
Christine Lavin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, songwriter and guitarist, who began performing in 1975, will play songs from her new album, Drum School Dropout. Seth Glier opens. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 13
Eric Cha-Beach
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
With assistance from the Bard Percussion Studio, Cha-Beach will perform works by John Cage, Olivier Tarpaga, Nathalie Joachim and Lukas Ligeti. Donations welcome. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 5
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The 13th annual festival includes plays by Patrick Lennon, Keith Whalen, Nick DeSimone, Christopher Lukas and Anthony McKay. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25
SAT 5
Martin Dockery
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Dockery, a storyteller, playwright and performer, will share a mysterious romance. Cost: $20
SUN 6
Lines of Demarcation
BEACON
2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave.
In this documentary, members of Beacon’s Black communities share memories from the 20th century. The screening is co-hosted by Beacon Climate Action Now and will be followed by a reception.
SUN 6
Lisa Marie Riley
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The comedian, best known as @OneFunnyLisaMarie, will share thoughts on her daily life and parenting. Cost: $40
SUN 6
Come From Away
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
This musical is about stranded airline passengers welcomed on Sept. 11, 2001, by the residents of a Newfoundland village. Cost: $39 to $89
SAT 12
Your Bizarre Day
BEACON
8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.
dub.sh/duke-comedy
Watch an improv comedy show based on weird days experienced by the audience or the performers. Cost: $15
CIVIC
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 7
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 9
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 9
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.