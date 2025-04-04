Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Elizabeth Mihaltse Lindy

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The artist’s paper shrouds will be on display with photographs and videos in An Offering of Gravity and Grace. Through May 4.





SAT 12

Robin Adler

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Adler’s contemporary abstract works will be on view in Breathing Room. The curated member show is Nest. Through May 4.





SAT 12

Inner Excess

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Evan Paul English curated this group show with works by Gracelee Lawrence, Kat Ryals, Sam Reeder, Colleen Rae Smiley, Jared Freschman and Emma Jackson. Through June 7.





COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Lantern Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon & 3 p.m. HVS

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 6, SAT 12, SUN 13. Register online.

SAT 5

Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 artists will show their work and ink clients. Also SUN 6. Cost: $26.50

SAT 5

Tacos & Tequila

COLD SPRING

6 – 9 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Friends of the Butterfield Library will host, with food provided by Juanita’s Kitchen. Cost: $45

SUN 6

Soup 4 Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

Select soups at this fundraiser to eat on-site or take home and get a handmade pottery bowl. Cost: $8 ($10 pints, $20 quarts, $30 with bowl)

SUN 6

Evening with Friends

BEACON

5 p.m. The Roundhouse

2 E. Main St. | beafriendproject.org

This fundraiser and 10th anniversary celebration for the Be A Friend Project will include a live auction and music by the Cabo Project Band and students from East Mountain Studios. Mark Bertolini and Aidan Duver will be honored. Cost: $125 ($75 ages 14 and younger)

WED 9

Spring Ephemerals

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Take a guided tour of the spring bulb displays and the first flowers. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; members free)

SAT 12

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center

65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org

All friendly dogs are welcome to compete for prizes in 10 categories, including best ears, at this annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs.

SUN 13

Plantella

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Browse houseplants of all kinds — rare, unique and common — at this expo, along with botanical art and crafts. Cost: $12

SUN 13

Home Bakers Meetup

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 East Main St.

dub.sh/home-bakers-meetup

Create something to bring to this gathering and talk technique with bakers of all experience levels. Cost: $20

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 5

Car Seat Check

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands F.D.

504 Fishkill Road

Ensure that your seat is installed and positioned correctly.

SAT 5

Family Nature Meetup

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

philipstowngardenclubny.com

Families with children ages 4 to 12 are invited to take a nature walk with members of the Philipstown Garden Club and explore. Registration required.

SAT 5

Music & Maps

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

At this family program, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater educators and musician Linda Richards will present an interactive program about the river. Registration required. Free

SAT 5

The Secret Garden

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Middle school students will perform the classic story about an orphaned girl who discovers a place to bring her new family together. Also SUN 6. Cost: $12 ($5 students)

FRI 11

Cookie Decorating

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to get creative with icing.

SAT 12

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 19.

SUN 13

Magic in a Drop of Water

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Julie Winterbottom will read from her new children’s book about Ruth Patrick, who “taught the world about water pollution,” at this Earth Day story time.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 5

Composting 101

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Ajax Kofsky will cover the basics, including how to get started.

SAT 5

Chris Hayes

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The MSNBC host will discuss his book, The Siren’s Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Cost: $47 (includes book)

SAT 5

In Conversation with The Sopranos

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Comedian Joey Kola will host this discussion with actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) about their roles and the show’s impact. Cost: $71 to $159

SUN 6

The Chain That Saved the Colonies

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

For the museum’s 119th annual meeting, Doc Bayne will share the history of the chains stretched across the Hudson between Constitution Island and West Point during the Revolution. Also via Zoom. Registration required. Free

SUN 6

An Evening with Lee Asher

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The founder of The Asher House sanctuary in Salem, Oregon, will discuss his journey in the animal-rescue community. Cost: $44 to $59

TUES 8

A Night of Local History

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St.

highlandscurrent.org/beacon-event

Browse the society’s new exhibit on local brickyards and enjoy drinks mixed by Diane Lapis, co-author of Cocktails Across America at this event co-sponsored by The Highlands Current. Cost: $35 ($15 Current members)

THURS 10

The Great Gatsby 100th Anniversary

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The bookstore will have games and snacks related to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, which was published in 1925.





THURS 10

Grape Growing & Wine in the Hudson Valley

FORT MONTGOMERY

7 p.m. Historic Site | 690 Route 9W

dub.sh/hudson-grapes

Stephen Casscles, author of Grapes of the Hudson Valley, will discuss the period from 1840 to 1900, when the Highlands was one of the top growing and breeding areas in the U.S. and Europe. Registration required; call 845-446-2134. Cost: $5 donation

SUN 13

Highland Clearances

BEACON

2 p.m. The Factory Hotel

147 Main St. | bannermancastle.org

At this fundraiser for the Bannerman Castle Trust, Steve Blamires, a native of the Isle of Arran, will discuss five significant depopulation incidents in Scotland, with a focus on the Highland Clearances, a forced displacement of farmers. Cost: $10 donation





POETRY

FRI 11

Poets and Projects

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this event curated by Ruth Danon, the newly named Dutchess poet laureate, the Sister Arts, Eva Salzman, William Allen, Joanna Fuhrman, Nan Ring, Elaine Sexton and John Yau will read their work. Cost: $15

SUN 13

Poetry Open Mic

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Read an original or favorite poem for a maximum of five minutes, or come to listen.

SUN 13

Diana Goetsch

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet, essayist and journalist will read from her collections, including In America and Nameless Boy. An open mic follows. Cost: $10

VISUAL ART

SAT 5

Melanie Delgado and Yoko Izu

COLD SPRING

4 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Curated by Jennie Currie, Field Trip features paintings by the two artists in their distinctive styles. Through April 27.



FRI 11

Roni Horn

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

This new exhibit complements “Post Work 3” and will include sculpture and drawings from the collection. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)

SAT 12

Amy Talluto | Heather Cox

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Talluto’s exhibit, Skeleton Key, includes paintings and Cox’s show, Roundels: Running Together, has photo portraits and photo-sculptures. Through May 4.





MUSIC

SAT 5

The Last 7 Words of Christ

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Graymoor | 40 Franciscan Way

atonementfriars.org

The Hudson Lyric Opera will perform this piece by Theodore Dubois at Our Lady of Atonement Chapel. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 5

Jennifer Justice

BEACON

2 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present this pop-up concert as Justice and Gabe Weitzman perform everything from Eastern European folk to Top 40 pop. Free

SAT 5

Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Flax (violin), Slava Tolstoy (guitar) and Noah Harrington (bass) combine songwriting, storytelling and swing with ragtime, blues and songs of the 1920s. Cost: $25

SAT 5

Kat Lee Rivers

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St.

katleerivers.com/april5tickets

The vocalist and songwriter will play from her latest album with Bob Lanzetti (guitar) and Matt Aronoff (bass). Cost: $25





SAT 5

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Blues Hall of Fame inductee will play from his latest release, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 6

The Polonsky Shifrin Wiley Trio

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Anna Polansky (piano), David Shifrin (clarinet) and Peter Wiley (cello) will perform. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





THURS 10

RJ Cowdery

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The folk singer, songwriter and guitarist will play original music. Stephen Clair will also perform. Cost: $15





FRI 11

Dwight Yoakam

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Backed by The Mavericks, Yoakam will play songs from his latest release, Brighter Days. Jason Scott and the High Heat open. Cost: $72+

FRI 11

Brickyard Saints

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Simon Kirke (drum, piano), Frank Carillo (guitar), Danny Miranda (bass) and Eddie Seville (guitar) will perform. Their latest EP is Cobblestone. Rescheduled from Jan. 19. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 12

The Magic of Motown

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The group that formed from the 1960s quartet Shades of Blue will perform hits by the Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and others. Cost: $35 to $85

SAT 12

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Known as the “godfather of the New Jersey sound,” the band will play classics from its more than 30 albums. Cost: $56.50 to $71.50

SAT 12

Christine Lavin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, songwriter and guitarist, who began performing in 1975, will play songs from her new album, Drum School Dropout. Seth Glier opens. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 13

Eric Cha-Beach

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

With assistance from the Bard Percussion Studio, Cha-Beach will perform works by John Cage, Olivier Tarpaga, Nathalie Joachim and Lukas Ligeti. Donations welcome. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 5

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The 13th annual festival includes plays by Patrick Lennon, Keith Whalen, Nick DeSimone, Christopher Lukas and Anthony McKay. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25

SAT 5

Martin Dockery

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Dockery, a storyteller, playwright and performer, will share a mysterious romance. Cost: $20



SUN 6

Lines of Demarcation

BEACON

2 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave.

In this documentary, members of Beacon’s Black communities share memories from the 20th century. The screening is co-hosted by Beacon Climate Action Now and will be followed by a reception.

SUN 6

Lisa Marie Riley

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The comedian, best known as @OneFunnyLisaMarie, will share thoughts on her daily life and parenting. Cost: $40

SUN 6

Come From Away

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

This musical is about stranded airline passengers welcomed on Sept. 11, 2001, by the residents of a Newfoundland village. Cost: $39 to $89

SAT 12

Your Bizarre Day

BEACON

8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.

dub.sh/duke-comedy

Watch an improv comedy show based on weird days experienced by the audience or the performers. Cost: $15

CIVIC

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 7

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 9

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 9

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org