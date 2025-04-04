BASEBALL — First-year coach Ryan Koval, who takes over for Robert Atwell, has a senior-heavy squad. The Bulldogs, who reached the Section IX, Class A title game, return starters Derrick Heaton (who has committed to Springfield College), Ryan Smith (Utica College), Mercer Jordan, Ryan Landisi and Zach Schetter, and Koval hopes to see impactful play from seniors Nicholas Albra, Matthew Apostolou Jr., Christopher Carton Jr., Allen McKay and Morgan Varricchio. Heaton, Jordan and Landisi will lead the starting rotation.

The Bulldogs opened the season on Wednesday (April 2) at home, defeating Lourdes, 8-6. Tye Elias had a triple and three RBIs, Kayden Durkin had two doubles and two RBIs and Alex Young drove in two. On the mound, Landisi threw five innings and Heaton recorded the save. Beacon (1-0) travels to Burke today (April 4), Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday and Chester on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs finished 6-11 last season — an improvement over 2023 — and have seven players leading the 2025 squad: Emma Soltish, Katherine Ruffy, Sally Betterbid, Madison Mianti, Holly Whittemore, Megan Nicholson and Isabella Baffuto. The team opened with a disheartening 20-0 loss at Warwick on March 27 but came back to knock off Monticello at home on Wednesday (April 2), 8-7. Beacon (1-1) travels to Spackenkill on Tuesday and hosts O’Neill at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon returns four players hoping to improve on the 7-9 campaign in 2024: seniors Beckett Anderson, Charlie Klein, Charlie Zellinger and Frank Zezza. Two juniors, Ashland Assael and Jonathan Richards, will also play key roles. The Bulldogs won, 7-0, over O’Neill on March 26 but fell at Cornwall, 4-3, on Tuesday (April 1). Beacon (1-1) hosted Lourdes on Thursday and will host Warwick at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (April 7) and Goshen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to Washingtonville on Wednesday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon returns seven players but must fill a large hole left by Will Martin, the first Bulldogs golfer to reach the state tournament. The squad will look to seniors Mason Alencastro, Ronan Moran, Michael VanBuren and Jake Signorelli to step up. Jonah Espinosa, Chance Hunter and Thomas Senior also return. Beacon opened the season on Wednesday (April 2) with a 241-263 loss at Newburgh and will travel to Arlington on Monday.

GIRLS’ GOLF — The Bulldogs, who finished 10-10 last season, lost nine seniors to graduation. The squad this year has four seniors and six juniors; it opens on Tuesday (April 8) hosting Marlboro.

TRACK AND FIELD — The Bulldogs began the season on Wednesday (April 2) with a meet against Monroe-Woodbury, Washingtonville and Kingston. Jayden Mihalchik placed fourth in discus at 113-8 while ninth grader Caellum Tripaldi was fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 4:40.47. Noah Spiak tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.98 and Khloe Franklin placed sixth in long jump at 14-1. Beacon travels to Goshen today (April 4) for the Coliseum Classic.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Mid-Hudson Chapter of the Basketball Coaches Association of New York selected its Section IX All-Stars, including, in Class A, Jahcier Ballard and Michai Thompson of Beacon. Both are juniors.