BOYS’ LACROSSE — After finishing 8-8 and losing to No. 1 seed Pleasantville in the Section 1, Class D tournament, the Blue Devils lost a good chunk of the team when its 12 seniors graduated. There were familiar faces on the Cold Spring turf in a 12-1 loss to Mahopac on Tuesday (April 1) — including Coach Ed Crowe and seniors Brody Corless, Fallou Faye, Nate Stickle and Gabriel Reyes — but also 10 ninth graders and an eighth grader. The Blue Devils (0-1) host Edgemont at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (April 5) and Tuckahoe at 5 p.m. on Monday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane finished 8-8 last season before falling to Briarcliff in the first round of the Section I, Class D tournament. Unlike the boys, the girls’ squad has many returning players. The Blue Devils lost their season opener, 19-13, on March 29 at Putnam Valley. Haldane trailed for most of the first half, then, down 12-8 in the third quarter, Kayla Ruggiero scored three goals in 1:28 to cut the lead to one. She led the team with 10. On Monday (March 31), the Blue Devils fell again, at North Salem, 20-9. Haldane hosted Arlington on Thursday (April 3) and on Monday will travel to Tuckahoe.

BASEBALL — Despite finishing 4-14 last season, Haldane reached the Section I, Class C title game, which was won by Tuckahoe, 12-3. The team lost three seniors to graduation, notably Jeremy Hall, who is playing for Bard College. The Blue Devils faced Tuckahoe again on Tuesday (April 1) in their season opener, losing 16-1. They bounced back, winning the next day at Peekskill, 10-0, behind a no-hitter by sophomore Hudson Yeaple. Hunter Erickson went 2-for-3, including an RBI, and Jake Hotaling was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Haldane (1-1) hosts Valhalla at 4:30 p.m. today (April 4) at Mayor’s Park and Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL — Returning last year after a five-season layoff, the Blue Devils finished 7-11 and reached the Section I, Class C title game. This season, they won their opener on Wednesday (April 2) at Ossining, 9-6. Callie Sniffen went 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs, while ninth-grader Lainey Donaghy was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. On the mound, eighth grader Allegra Clementson had seven strikeouts, reaching 100 for her career. Haldane (1-0) traveled to Leffell on Thursday (April 3) and will host Woodlands at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.