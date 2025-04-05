Patricia Bennett (1964-2025)

Patricia A. Bennett, 60, died March 16 in Newburgh.

She was born July 19, 1964, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Curley Ketter and Juanita Bennett. She graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx in 1983 and earned an associate degree in accounting from Monroe College.

In 1993, Patricia served as a member of the Beacon school board. She was an educational associate at Astor Services for most of her life.

Patricia loved movie nights, hip-hop music and shopping with her daughter. She was well-traveled, and she and her husband, Kirk Randolph, traveled from “Boston to Florida” and every state between. They also enjoyed many cruises together.

Along with her husband, Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jessica Bennett, and her siblings, Veronica Bennett-Francis, Curley Bennett and Jeffrey Bennett.

Pat Heaney (1944-2025)

Patricia “Pat” Heaney, 80, died at her home on March 27.

As a founding partner of the Heaney Chiropractic Center in Wappingers Falls, she spent over 40 years devoted to the care and well-being of her patients. She mentored aspiring chiropractors and she found joy in educating others on the benefits of chiropractic care, healthy living and the pursuit of balance.

Pat contributed her time and expertise to the Southern Dutchess Chamber of Commerce and the Dutchess County Economic Development Corp. She was a member of the New York Chiropractic and the International Chiropractic and Pediatric associations.

Her greatest joy was her family, to whom she offered unwavering support, warmth and kindness. She shared her love through cooking, a passion she passed on to her loved ones, and found comfort and companionship in the many dogs she cherished throughout her life.

Pat is survived by her husband, Arthur Scott; her children, Sean Heaney (Maggy) and Dawn Baisley (James) and her grandchildren: Ian Heaney, Lena Heaney, Olesya Baisley and Hunter Baisley.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (April 6) at the Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., in Poughkeepsie. Memorial donations may be made to the Pirandello Institute (pirandelloinstitute.org).

Bobby Maksim

Robert C. Maksim, 61, a resident of Beacon since 2006 and formerly of Queens, died March 27.

Bobby was a retired bus operator for the MTA. He married Theresa Ann Murphy on Oct. 5, 2002, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Queens. She died in 2023. They shared a deep love for dogs and cats.

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Loper (Geoff), brother Donte Chaparro and his wife’s brother, Jerry Murphy (Eileen).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 3 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon.

Peggy Scannell (1926-2025)

Margaret “Peggy” T. Scannell, 98, died March 31.

She was born Nov. 7, 1926, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of John and Margaret (Clear) Scannell. After graduating from Beacon High School, she worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie and retired after 35 years in 1987. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church.

Peggy is survived by her niece, Kathleen Nagro. Her brothers, Bart Scannell and John Scannell, died earlier.

A private service will be followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps (beaconvac.org).