Event scheduled for April 26 at Fahnestock

Putnam County will hold an event on April 26 on Route 301 in Kent to collect household hazardous waste for disposal.

The collection will take place at the Canopus Beach parking lot in Fahnestock State Park, 1570 Route 301.

The drop-off is open only to Putnam residents, and registration is required at putnamcountyny.com/health/recycle, which has a list of acceptable items.

