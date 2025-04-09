Update May 3: Bruno has been adopted!

Every so often, we visit the Animal Rescue Foundation shelter in Beacon to meet a dog or cat available for adoption. This week we met Bruno, a 1-year-old pup. He was found as a stray and lived with a foster family before arriving at ARF, which says he is friendly and “loves absolutely everyone, including adults, kids, dogs and cats.” The video was taken the day after his neuter procedure, hence the cone. For more information, visit arfbeacon.org/adopt.

Bruno

