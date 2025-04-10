Charmaine Choi left this earth on Sunday, April 6th, following a rare adverse reaction to a medication. She was too vibrant to be taken from us so soon.

Charmaine was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She moved to the U.S. to attend the Parsons School of Design and met her husband while living in New York City. In 2016 they moved to Cold Spring, where she became an integral part of the village. She had her son in 2020 and could frequently be found on Main Street with her family and their two dogs, Elvis and Aretha.

Charmaine was a talented artist, art director and graphic designer. She received many accolades for her work, including being honored at the 2024 Pentawards and winning Creative of the Year at the World Brand Society Awards.

She was bold, fierce, and would do anything for those she loved. She believed in mutual aid, community care and cultural reciprocation. She was a caregiver for her friends and their kids, and she loved to gather everyone around a table filled with food.

She leaves behind a legion of people who love her, including her husband, Patrick Biesemans, her son, Kayland Choi-Biesemans, and her parents, Betsy and Peter Choi.