Wappingers Falls

Candidate Sues Village Over Vote

A state judge on Monday (April 7) dismissed a lawsuit filed by Jennifer Niznik, the Republican candidate for mayor, who sued the village after her Election Day win over incumbent Kevin Huber was erased following a recount.

The March 18 results showed Niznik with 412 votes, Huber with 370, and Charles Ferry with 151. The next day, the village clerk said he noticed an error that gave Niznik an extra 82 votes, possibly because the candidates appeared on party lines with similar names: Village Unity, Village First and Village United.

The judge ruled that no election laws had been violated. A second recount by the Dutchess County Board of Elections found Huber to be the winner.

Poughkeepsie

Town Passes ‘Good Cause Eviction’ Law

The Town Board on April 2 joined Beacon, Fishkill and the City of Poughkeepsie in passing a law that prevents “unreasonable” rent increases or evictions without “good cause.” The vote was 4-3.

Under the law, landlords can evict tenants for non-payment of rent, violation of contract and disorderly behavior; charge for major repairs; and raise rents up to 10 percent annually or 5 percent plus the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. But landlords cannot evict tenants without cause, such as if they complain about deteriorated or dangerous conditions, the town said in a news release.