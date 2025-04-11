ART TO MUSIC — As part of his series at the Butterfield library in Cold Spring, pianist Daniel Kelly blends music with the arts. On April 2, while he improvised, Ireena Gurvich and nine participants drew along. After each movement, Kelly and Gurvich would explore what they found in each person’s artwork. The next session is April 30 with flutist Jane Rigler.

MUSICAL INVENTION — Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio, with Flax (fiddle, mandolin), Stava Tolstoy (acoustic guitar) and Eric Heveron-Smith (upright bass), performed on April 5 at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley. “I play with strings, I hit stuff and I sing,” said Flax.

DMV VISIT — Mark Schroeder (center), commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, visited the Putnam DMV office in Southeast on April 4. He praised the office as “the best in New York” under the direction of County Clerk Michael Bartolotti (third from right). Schroeder visited to help promote the agency’s partnership with Donate Life NYS. About 60 percent of Putnam residents have signed up to be organ donors, he said. (Photo provided)

LIONS DONATION — The Lions Club of Cold Spring on March 27 donated $5,000 to the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, which offers free referrals and care coordination to help people with mental health and addiction recovery. (Photo by Sylvia Wallin)