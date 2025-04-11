New York State receives $8 million annually

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general, including from New York, sued the Trump administration on April 4 to stop the defunding of three federal agencies, including one that distributes money to state library associations and museums.

Trump signed an executive order in March to reduce the Institute of Museum and Library Services to a skeleton staff and cut grants. The attorneys general said they wanted to stop the “targeted destruction” the institute and two other small agencies.

In 2024, New York received over $8 million to fund literacy programs for children and adults, train library staff, improve internet access in libraries and pay the salaries of two-thirds of New York State Library employees, the coalition said in a news release. The coalition argued the president cannot unilaterally override laws governing federal spending.

The American Libraries Association and a union that represents cultural workers also filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday (April 8).